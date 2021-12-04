“Kurz made many enemies”: what does it mean to leapfrog with chancellors in Austria

Leaders change, but not power

For the second time in two months, the country’s chancellor has changed in Austria, but not power, which remains in the hands of a coalition of the conservative Austrian People’s Party (ANP) and the Greens. On December 3, the ANP nominated its newly elected leader and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer to the main seat. He can also nominate himself for the post of chancellor.

The retiring Alexander Schellenberg is likely to return to his usual post of foreign minister. The politician voluntarily stepped aside from the struggle for power, declaring that the new leader of the party should become the chancellor.

The ongoing leapfrog with the choice of a new chancellor in Austria is a consequence of the October resignation of Schellenberg’s predecessor Sebastian Kurz, who has led the country since the end of 2017.

On December 2, he quite unexpectedly announced his decision to completely retire from politics at 35. The official explanation is that he wants to spend more time with the newly born child and family, while not forgetting about the unnamed “new professional tasks.”

Kurz’s resignation from the post of chancellor was triggered by an investigation by the prosecutor’s office against him in a case of abuse of trust, bribery and corruption.

The investigation suspects that from 2016 to 2018, the Austrian Ministry of Finance spent budgetary funds to fund advertisements in a local newspaper in exchange for posting public opinion polls that were beneficial to Kurz. All of this could ultimately help Kurz first come to power in the party, and then lead the government.

How Kurtz Made Enemies

According to Vadim Trukhachev, associate professor of the Department of Foreign Regional Studies and Foreign Policy of the Russian State University for the Humanities, Kurz “did not quite leave politics on his own,” as he was able to make himself a lot of ill-wishers.

“He showed himself as an informal politician, capable of making non-standard decisions. And he made a lot of influential enemies for himself both in Austria and abroad, ”the analyst told Gazeta.Ru.

The new leaders of the ruling party, Trukhachev noted, are considered more systematic and predictable politicians.

Sebastian Kurz is remembered by the world for his rapid rise in the political career ladder at a very young age, setting world records. At 25, he became Secretary of State for Integration [мигрантов], at the age of 27 he headed the Foreign Ministry, and at the age of 31 – the government. Due to early involvement in government affairs, he never received a higher education diploma.

The politician earned his political reputation precisely on the migration issue. Through his efforts, Austria became the first country where Friday Islamic prayers were obliged to be pronounced in the state language, and imams were obliged to take state exams.

At the height of the migration crisis in 2015-2016, Kurz scored points, criticizing the so-called “hospitality policy” of the Germans, in which Berlin allowed more than a million refugees into the country. The Austrian leader, in opposition to this approach, openly called for blocking the flows of illegal migration to the European Union and advocated a ban on the burqa in public places.

“Then Angela Merkel categorically did not like it, and their relationship went wrong. On the same basis, Kurz did not agree with the Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen and the leadership of the European Union. So it is quite possible to assume that all of them had a hand in squeezing him out of politics, ”suggested Trukhachev.

The expert also recalled that in parallel, Kurz actually made a “coup” in his party, leaving much more experienced politicians out of work. Such actions could also cause dissatisfaction in the establishment.

“Naturally, this Kurtz could not be forgiven either. The first coalition with the ultra-right “Party of Freedom” could not forgive him either. This coalition was destroyed with the help of a forgery known as Ibiza Gate, organized jointly by German and Austrian special services, “Trukhachev said.

This is the first internal political crisis around the Kurz government, which began on May 17, 2019. Then a video was released of a secret meeting in Ibiza, which allegedly captured the talks between party leaders Kurz Heinz-Christian Strache and Johann Gudenus with a woman who was called the niece of the Russian oligarch in the media. The participants in the conversation discussed the positive media coverage of the Freedom Party in exchange for government contracts.

Subsequently, it turned out that the “Russian woman” was a student from Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, the scandal led to the collapse of the purely right-wing coalition and new elections. True, then the Austrian People’s Party only improved its result, and Kurz was able to retain his post for another two years.

Common, not special

In addition, under Chancellor Kurz, Austria tried not to deliberately aggravate the conflict with Russia, which also caused additional criticism of Kurz, the expert says.

So, under him, the usual condemning rhetoric towards Moscow was heard from Vienna on the usual occasions, such as the annexation of Crimea and espionage activities. But at the same time, among Kurz’s proposals was, for example, a project for the gradual lifting of sanctions on Russia in exchange for the implementation of the Minsk agreements. In economics, he categorically objected to the curtailment of cooperation with Moscow, despite the opposite position of the “Green” colleagues in the coalition.

According to Trukhachev, under the new leadership of the country, the level of Russian-Austrian relations is unlikely to drop one level with the neighboring Czech Republic. At the same time, hints of Vienna’s special status among the rest of the EU members for Moscow are likely to disappear.

“It is highly likely that Austria’s approach to Russia will become tougher, and it will turn into an ordinary country advocating the preservation of anti-Russian restrictions.

The new leaders, most likely, will not make very harsh actions in the Russian direction, but they will look much more at the European Union than Kurz. With a high probability, his successors will be unremarkable gray bureaucrats who simply will not be capable of some non-standard actions, ”concluded Trukhachev.