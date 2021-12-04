Kylie Jenner on the affair with Travis Scott

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner (Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix)

More recently, rumors have leaked to the media that Kylie Jenner has resumed an affair with Travis Scott. The stars decided to try an open relationship and, as the TMZ insider reported at the time, “the couple is happy with the agreement.” Kylie and Travis themselves have repeatedly fueled rumors of a reunion: they published joint pictures with their daughter, spent the holidays together, and also saw the couple together in a club. But it seems that this is just an attempt to be good parents for daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner decided to clarify the situation about the status of her relationship and contacted her followers on Twitter, where she denied rumors of an affair with Scott: “You guys really are making up everything,” the star signed a screenshot of one of the high-profile headlines of recent days. “I do not judge those who are in open relationships, but it is just thoughtless and disrespectful to spread such news without knowing the truth.”

Then Kylie Jenner replied to a tweet of one of the subscribers: “But TMZ spoke about this (reunion – Ed.)”, To which Kylie replied: “Yes, I saw it myself, they are so funny.” Well, either the girl is still cunning, protecting the feelings that have flared up with new passion, or the couple really only maintains friendly relations for the sake of their daughter.

We will remind, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott met for two years and announced the breakup in 2019. The reason for the breakup was allegedly Travis’ betrayal with model Rojan Kar.