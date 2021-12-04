Law on expanding police powers may be passed before the end of the year – Politics

MOSCOW, December 4. / TASS /. The State Duma may by the end of the year adopt a law expanding the powers of the police. Vasily Piskarev, head of the relevant Duma committee on security and anti-corruption, told TASS about this on Saturday.

“In accordance with the regulations (amendments) can actually be adopted by the end of the year,” Piskarev noted.

Amendments to the law “On Police” were introduced by the government to the State Duma in May 2020 and adopted in the first reading in December of the same year. According to the initiative, the police are given the authority to enter residential and other premises, land plots and territories for detention, as well as cordon off buildings, residential premises and territories (in the current legislation, only areas of the terrain). In addition, the police are invited to allow the detainee to introduce themselves after the termination of his illegal actions.

The Law “On the Police” is supplemented by Article 15.1 “Vehicle Opening”, which determines in which cases a law enforcement officer has the right to open a car and enter it: to save lives and ensure the safety of citizens or public safety during mass riots and emergencies, to detain suspects or accused and under other circumstances. If the owner of the car was absent at this time, he must be informed about the autopsy no later than 24 hours, the police must ensure that at this time no unauthorized persons enter the vehicle.