Le Point: Russia’s friends get cheap gas, but what about the enemies?

MOSCOW, 2 Dec – PRIME. The French newspaper Le Point sees signs of war in a situation where the Russian gas exporter Gazprom is selling raw materials to Serbia on better terms than Moldova. In the European Union, this is considered pressure, the author of the article writes.

“Gazprom” is softer towards those of its clients who do not offend Russia and do not seek to join NATO, the magazine’s author laments. He is outraged by the fact that Serbia has signed a better contract than Moldova.

At the same time, there can be no question of Chisinau softening its anti-Russian position, the observer believes.

“Gazprom” willingly spurs discord on the European continent. It decides which of its clients to punish and which to pamper, depending on their proximity to the Russian leadership, “- translates INOSMI.

After refusing to renew the gas contract for three months, Russia threatened to cut off all supplies if Moldova did not pay the last bill in the next two days. The former Soviet republic with a population of 2.6 million urgently disbursed 63 million euros. And all the same: Moldova runs the risk of freezing this winter at the behest of the Russian exporter. “What is the reason? In her pro-European course since November 2020, when 49-year-old Maia Sandu, a former World Bank employee who launched an ambitious anti-corruption program, was elected president of the country. In negotiations held by the head of Gazprom in recent weeks. Alexey Miller offered Moldova to return to the sphere of interests of Moscow in exchange for low prices, “the author writes.

Sandu did not give up her position, but paid a high price for it. She received a new five-year contract on the condition that part of Moldova’s huge debt will be paid. “However, there is a paradox. Part of this debt, estimated at more than 7 billion euros, comes from heating costs of Transnistria, a separatist territory that is de facto under Russian control. In other words, Moscow can at any time begin to blackmail Chisinau, which completely depends on the supply of Russian gas “, – the author of Le Point laments. He calls this an arbitrariness on the part of Gazprom, which was recently accused of deliberately keeping gas prices high for Europe. The supplier, according to the author, divides his customers into good and bad. Countries that treat Russia well are considered good clients. For example, Serbia. “We have managed to achieve an incredible gas price of $ 270 per thousand cubic meters for the next six months,” said Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic, who, unlike Sandu, does not accuse Russia of aggression.

