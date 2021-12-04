Leonardo DiCaprio, Clint Eastwood, Kate Winslet: Celebrities Who Saved Lives

Superheroes don’t just exist in movies. They are among us. Often, stars transfer the role of rescuers to real life. To do this, they do not need to wear a Batman mask or use chemical compounds in order to, like Spider-Man, apprehend criminals with the help of a web. It is enough to have a cold mind and a kind heart.

1. Leonardo DiCaprio

In 2020, Leo was vacationing on a yacht in the Caribbean with his beloved Camilla Morrone and friends. Suddenly he noticed that not far from them a man fell overboard from the ship. The actor, without thinking for a long time, rushed with his comrades into the water and pulled out a man who had already lost consciousness. Thanks to Leo, he survived.

2. Danny Trejo

Actor Trejo in 2019 witnessed a terrible car accident near Los Angeles. The blow was so powerful that one of the cars overturned. It turned out that there was a child in the car, who could not get out because of the seat belt. Danny rushed to the baby and did his best to get him out of the car and not injure him.

3. Idris Elba

Idris performed on stage at the theater. Then one of the spectators became ill – an epileptic seizure occurred. The actor fell off the stage, interrupting the performance, and professionally provided the woman with first aid. In addition, Elba himself called an ambulance.

4. Benedict Cumberbatch

Once the star of the Sherlock Holmes TV series was in a hurry to shoot, so he took a taxi. Driving through the city, he noticed how four hooligans attacked the food courier – they hit the young man on the head with a glass bottle. Benedict asked the driver to stop the car and jumped out to save the guy. As a result, the actor managed to disperse the gang, but for this he received several hematomas.

5. Kate Winslet

In 2011, a British entrepreneur invited Kate’s family to vacation on an estate in the Caribbean. They agreed and came. Lightning struck the cottage one evening, causing it to burst into flames. While residents were saving their lives and running out of the premises, Winslet rushed inside and helped save the businessman’s 90-year-old mother.

6. Gerard Butler

In 1997, the actor and his friends were resting near the river. The company heard the cry of a drowning boy because he could not swim. Gerard jumped abruptly from the spot, jumped into the water in his clothes, and then pulled the child onto the shore.

7. Clint Eastwood

In 2014, American film actor and director Eastwood took part in a golf tournament. Suddenly, he threw the club onto the field and ran to one of the organizers of the event. It later turned out that Clint accidentally saw his friend choke on a piece of cheese. He grabbed the man’s torso and helped free the victim’s airways.

