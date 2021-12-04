Lexus RZ will be an electric crossover, and Lexus ROV will be a hydrogen ATV – Auto Review

Toyota chooses electricity, but does not give up hydrogen and internal combustion engines. In 2022, Toyota’s first “new wave” electric vehicles will be released on the e-TNGA platform. The firstborn will be Toyota bZ4X (aka Subaru Solterra), followed by a similar crossover under the Lexus brand – it was named RZ. The Japanese have already published the first photographs that partially show the silhouette, stern and front optics of the electric vehicle.

There is no official technical information yet, but the production Lexus RZ is expected to be the same as the bZ4X, although the design of its body with a sloping C-pillar strongly resembles the RX family. The e-TNGA platform includes a McPherson front suspension, a multi-link at the rear, an underfloor battery, electric motors on each axle and a steer-by-wire control system without a rigid mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the front wheels. Lexus will get all this.

For Toyota, the basic version is the front-wheel drive bZ4X with 204 hp. with a battery with a capacity of 71.4 kWh, however, it is possible that the RZ will only be all-wheel drive with a system of two motors, which is designated Direct4. Top managers of the Japanese company Lexus in several interviews for the foreign press emphasized that, in addition to electrification itself, the mission of the crossover is to create a new, more driver-driven driving character of Lexus cars.

The production RZ will be one of a dozen new electric or hybrid models that Lexus will launch by 2025. However, at the same time, Lexus has no plans to abandon internal combustion engines. Instead, the Japanese are going to convert piston internal combustion engines to hydrogen combustion and want to apply this technology in the most unexpected segments. For example, almost simultaneously with the RZ electric crossover under the Lexus brand, the conceptual ROV buggy was shown. On hydrogen.

The abbreviation ROV stands for Recreational Off-highway Vehicle. In the ATV world, these vehicles are classified as side-by-side. The Lexus has in-car controls, two shoulder-to-shoulder seats, and a loft with a roof. All that is known about the engine is that it is a 1.0 liter unit with hydrogen injection.

The chances of Lexus introducing such an equipment are minimal, today the ROV is the concept car that the Japanese are using to draw attention to a new reading of their hydrogen agenda. After all, this fall Toyota became one of four automakers that at the climate summit in Glasgow did not sign a declaration to end the production of cars with internal combustion engines by 2035. Toyota’s company among the “refuseniks” was Renault-Nissan, Hyundai-Kia and Volkswagen, that is, concerns with diverse regional model lines, which are unrealistic to transfer to electric traction over the next 15 years. But replacing gasoline with hydrogen, according to Toyota, is quite realistic. To prove this to the world, she even created the GR Yaris “hot” hydrogen hot hatch. But this car deserves a separate story.