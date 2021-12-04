Limarenko announced the desire of the Danish company to lease the Kuril island

https://ria.ru/20211204/kurily-1762141038.html

Russia made an unexpected proposal for the Kuril Islands

The Danish company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners is considering the possibility of renting the northern Kuril island of Shumshu

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The Danish company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners is considering leasing the North Kuril island of Shumshu, Governor of Sakhalin Valery Limarenko said in an interview with RBC. The European company plans to organize the production of 120.2 thousand tons of hydrogen in the Kuril Islands annually using wind energy. The head of the region noted that the Danes plan to supply the produced gas to Japan. Limarenko recalled that Tokyo has no territorial claims regarding the Northern Kuriles, so there are no obstacles to building long-term trade relations in the field of hydrogen energy. The governor also clarified that investments in this project could range from two to two and a half billion dollars.

