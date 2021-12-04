Limarenko plans to hand over to Shumsh to a Danish company. Sakhalin.Info

10:09 December 4, 2021

Danish company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, which specializes in investments in renewable energy, plans to lease the island of Shumshu (in the Northern Kuril Islands) to produce hydrogen from wind power. About this in an interview RBK said the governor of the Sakhalin region Valery Limarenko.

According to him, investors from Denmark have a ready-made project with their own technologies, and they can invest from $ 2 billion to $ 2.5 billion in it. “They want to produce 1.5 GW, 120 thousand tons of hydrogen. They are asking for the lease of the island. Shumshu, because the wind is better there [для строительства генерации]”, – said Limarenko.

The Danes plan to sell the produced hydrogen to Japan, which has declared a great interest in this type of fuel. “These are the islands that are not considered controversial, so there are no obstacles to building long-term trade relations in the field of hydrogen production and hydrogen energy,” says Limarenko.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners is now asking for land for exploration. “This does not mean that the project will definitely take place, but serious negotiations are underway, and I am reporting this to the country’s leadership,” Limarenko said. He recently met with Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and reported on investment projects, including hydrogen as the most promising area. “We are ready to go to blue hydrogen, which is produced by conversion from methane and electrolysis using wind power and water,” he concluded.

In September, President Vladimir Putin announced that preferential tax and customs regimes would be created in the Kuril Islands to stimulate development in the region. “We will create just such an essentially unprecedented set of benefits and incentives in the Kuril Islands, for example, where we will completely exempt businesses from paying key taxes on profits, property, land and transport taxes, and for ten years,” he added. According to him, foreign investors will also be able to take advantage of these advantages.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, founded in 2012, invests in renewable energy in a variety of countries including the US, UK, Germany and Australia. On November 19, 2021, Vineyard Wind, its joint venture with Avangrid Inc., began construction of the first major offshore wind farm in the United States. The project involves the installation of 62 turbines with a total capacity of 800 MW off the coast of Massachusetts and is scheduled to start in 2023. Investments in this project are estimated at more than € 2.5 billion, and the total investment in the projects of the Danish company is more than $ 7.5 billion.