Lithuanian Foreign Ministry requested support from the EU due to the blocking of goods by China | News | News

Lithuania is waiting for support from Europe in the issue of China’s blocking of its cargo. This was announced by the head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Gabrielyus Landsbergis on Friday, December 3.

Vilnius itself is unable to exclude Chinese enterprises from European customs systems.

“This is an unprecedented case when sanctions are partially imposed on one of the EU states. We cannot impose retaliatory sanctions, because we are unable to delete this or that Chinese enterprise from the customs system. Customs systems are regulated by the European Commission. Therefore, we think that European institutions should intervene in this issue and represent Lithuania, ”Delfi quoted Landsbergis as saying.

On November 18, despite strong protests from Beijing, a representative office of Taiwan became operational in Lithuania. Thus, Lithuania became the first country to allow Taiwan to open an office that uses the word “Taiwan” rather than “Taipei” in its name. The fundamental difference is that, although Taiwan has de facto offices in other countries, the name of the city of Taipei appears in the names of the offices.

This decision of Lithuania angered China, which considered the actions of Vilnius as a violation of the principle of its territorial integrity, as well as interference in its internal affairs. The PRC authorities have downgraded diplomatic relations with the Baltic state to the level of a charge d’affaires.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry expressed regret about China’s decision to lower diplomatic relations. The ministry pointed out that the opening of a representative office of Taiwan is based on economic interests.