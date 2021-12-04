https://ria.ru/20211203/lukashenko-1762096208.html
Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of relations with China
Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of relations with China – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of relations with China
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of bilateral relations with China, it defines areas of cooperation until 2025 … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
2021-12-03T19: 08
2021-12-03T19: 08
2021-12-03T19: 08
in the world
Belarus
China
Xi Jinping
Alexander Lukashenko
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/09/1745032841_0:104:3008:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_0755a2776c6c461243e591707fe45372.jpg
MINSK, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of bilateral relations with China, it defines areas of cooperation until 2025, the press service of the Belarusian head of state said on Friday. “President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Directive No. 9 on the Development of Bilateral Relations of the Republic of Belarus on December 3 with the People’s Republic of China. “The document is aimed at further deepening the strategic partnership of Belarus with China in a wide range of areas in 2021-2025 and is a logical continuation of the directive of the same name for 2015-2021.” In the near future, the strengthening of cooperation in the political sphere, the preservation and enhancement of the values of friendship and mutual support, the building up of trade, economic, financial, investment cooperation, the implementation of the Belt and Road initiative are identified. development of cooperation in the military and military-technical fields, in the field of the digital economy and information and communication technologies, strengthening scientific and technical cooperation, developing relations in the humanitarian field, “the message says. other economic entities involved in cooperation with the PRC are instructed to ensure the implementation of about fifty specific practical measures. “The effective implementation of the set goals will help to bring bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level,” the press service emphasized.
https://ria.ru/20200806/1575463799.html
https://ria.ru/20210814/litva-1745693559.html
Belarus
China
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/09/1745032841_8-0:2739:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_34c44b4306f9f349a1cbda9af9b8cc5f.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, Belarus, China, Xi Jinping, Alexander Lukashenko
Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of relations with China
6 August 2020, 19:52
Lukashenko said that China helped Belarus financially in the creation of a rocket
It notes that the priority tasks for the near future are the strengthening of cooperation in the political sphere, the preservation and enhancement of the values of friendship and mutual support, the building up of trade, economic, financial, investment cooperation, the implementation of the Belt and Road initiative.
“Among the important tasks are also the expansion of interregional ties, the development of cooperation in the military and military-technical fields, in the digital economy and information and communication technologies, strengthening scientific and technical cooperation, developing relations in the humanitarian field,” the statement said.
According to him, in order to fulfill these tasks, government bodies and other economic entities involved in cooperation with the PRC are instructed to ensure the implementation of about fifty specific practical measures.
“The effective fulfillment of the set goals will help to bring bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level,” the press service emphasized.
Aug 14, 08:00
After Lukashenko, Lithuania grappled with China: who released the tiger of Europe