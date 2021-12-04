https://ria.ru/20211203/lukashenko-1762096208.html

Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of relations with China

Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of relations with China – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of relations with China

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of bilateral relations with China, it defines areas of cooperation until 2025 … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T19: 08

2021-12-03T19: 08

2021-12-03T19: 08

in the world

Belarus

China

Xi Jinping

Alexander Lukashenko

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/09/1745032841_0:104:3008:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_0755a2776c6c461243e591707fe45372.jpg

MINSK, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of bilateral relations with China, it defines areas of cooperation until 2025, the press service of the Belarusian head of state said on Friday. “President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Directive No. 9 on the Development of Bilateral Relations of the Republic of Belarus on December 3 with the People’s Republic of China. “The document is aimed at further deepening the strategic partnership of Belarus with China in a wide range of areas in 2021-2025 and is a logical continuation of the directive of the same name for 2015-2021.” In the near future, the strengthening of cooperation in the political sphere, the preservation and enhancement of the values ​​of friendship and mutual support, the building up of trade, economic, financial, investment cooperation, the implementation of the Belt and Road initiative are identified. development of cooperation in the military and military-technical fields, in the field of the digital economy and information and communication technologies, strengthening scientific and technical cooperation, developing relations in the humanitarian field, “the message says. other economic entities involved in cooperation with the PRC are instructed to ensure the implementation of about fifty specific practical measures. “The effective implementation of the set goals will help to bring bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level,” the press service emphasized.

https://ria.ru/20200806/1575463799.html

https://ria.ru/20210814/litva-1745693559.html

Belarus

China

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/09/1745032841_8-0:2739:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_34c44b4306f9f349a1cbda9af9b8cc5f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, China, Xi Jinping, Alexander Lukashenko