Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of relations with China

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
37

https://ria.ru/20211203/lukashenko-1762096208.html

Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of relations with China

Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of relations with China – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of relations with China

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of bilateral relations with China, it defines areas of cooperation until 2025 … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T19: 08

2021-12-03T19: 08

2021-12-03T19: 08

in the world

Belarus

China

Xi Jinping

Alexander Lukashenko

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/09/1745032841_0:104:3008:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_0755a2776c6c461243e591707fe45372.jpg

MINSK, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of bilateral relations with China, it defines areas of cooperation until 2025, the press service of the Belarusian head of state said on Friday. “President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Directive No. 9 on the Development of Bilateral Relations of the Republic of Belarus on December 3 with the People’s Republic of China. “The document is aimed at further deepening the strategic partnership of Belarus with China in a wide range of areas in 2021-2025 and is a logical continuation of the directive of the same name for 2015-2021.” In the near future, the strengthening of cooperation in the political sphere, the preservation and enhancement of the values ​​of friendship and mutual support, the building up of trade, economic, financial, investment cooperation, the implementation of the Belt and Road initiative are identified. development of cooperation in the military and military-technical fields, in the field of the digital economy and information and communication technologies, strengthening scientific and technical cooperation, developing relations in the humanitarian field, “the message says. other economic entities involved in cooperation with the PRC are instructed to ensure the implementation of about fifty specific practical measures. “The effective implementation of the set goals will help to bring bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level,” the press service emphasized.

https://ria.ru/20200806/1575463799.html

https://ria.ru/20210814/litva-1745693559.html

Belarus

China

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/09/1745032841_8-0:2739:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_34c44b4306f9f349a1cbda9af9b8cc5f.jpg

in the world, Belarus, China, Xi Jinping, Alexander Lukashenko

Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of relations with China

MINSK, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a directive on the development of bilateral relations with China, it defines areas of cooperation until 2025, the press service of the Belarusian head of state said on Friday.
“On December 3, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Directive No. 9“ On the Development of Bilateral Relations between the Republic of Belarus and the People’s Republic of China. ”The document is aimed at further deepening the strategic partnership of Belarus with China in a wide range of areas in 2021-2025 and is a logical continuation of the 2015-2021, “the message says.
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko - RIA Novosti, 1920, 08/06/2020

6 August 2020, 19:52

Lukashenko said that China helped Belarus financially in the creation of a rocket

It notes that the priority tasks for the near future are the strengthening of cooperation in the political sphere, the preservation and enhancement of the values ​​of friendship and mutual support, the building up of trade, economic, financial, investment cooperation, the implementation of the Belt and Road initiative.

“Among the important tasks are also the expansion of interregional ties, the development of cooperation in the military and military-technical fields, in the digital economy and information and communication technologies, strengthening scientific and technical cooperation, developing relations in the humanitarian field,” the statement said.

According to him, in order to fulfill these tasks, government bodies and other economic entities involved in cooperation with the PRC are instructed to ensure the implementation of about fifty specific practical measures.

“The effective fulfillment of the set goals will help to bring bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level,” the press service emphasized.

Protests outside the parliament building in Vilnius, Lithuania - RIA Novosti, 1920, 08/14/2021

Aug 14, 08:00

After Lukashenko, Lithuania grappled with China: who released the tiger of Europe

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here