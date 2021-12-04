https://ria.ru/20211204/medvedev-1762167396.html

Medvedev presented United Russia party cards to the leadership of the DPR and LPR

Medvedev presented United Russia party cards to the leadership of the DPR and LPR

2021-12-04T13: 24

2021-12-04T13: 24

2021-12-04T14: 13

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev presented party cards to the heads of the regions, the leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, as well as to the State Duma deputies, the press service said. Zdunov, Governor of Irkutsk Region Igor Kobzev, Head of Komi Vladimir Uyba, Heads of LPR Leonid Pasechnik and DPR – Denis Pushilin, as well as Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov. In addition, State Duma deputies Denis Maidanov, Maria Butina, Andrey Gurulev became members of United Russia. Tatiana Dyakonova, Leonid Ivlev, Maxim Topilin and Acting Chairman of the MHER Coordination Council Anton Demidov. The third stage of the United Russia congress, timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the party, is being held at the Moscow Expocentre. It is planned to discuss the results of the campaign for the elections to the State Duma, rotation in the supreme and general councils of the party is expected.

