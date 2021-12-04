https://ria.ru/20211204/medvedev-1762167396.html
Medvedev presented United Russia party cards to the leadership of the DPR and LPR
Medvedev presented United Russia party cards to the leadership of the DPR and LPR – RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021
Medvedev presented United Russia party cards to the leadership of the DPR and LPR
Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev presented party cards to the heads of regions, the leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021
2021-12-04T13: 24
2021-12-04T13: 24
2021-12-04T14: 13
politics
Tambov Region
United Russia
State Duma of the Russian Federation
Donetsk People’s Republic
Maria Butina
mager
Vladimir Uyba
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/18/1747061731_0:163:2979:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_a6270cf3212cbe576b42015a7270ee6d.jpg
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev presented party cards to the heads of the regions, the leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, as well as to the State Duma deputies, the press service said. Zdunov, Governor of Irkutsk Region Igor Kobzev, Head of Komi Vladimir Uyba, Heads of LPR Leonid Pasechnik and DPR – Denis Pushilin, as well as Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov. In addition, State Duma deputies Denis Maidanov, Maria Butina, Andrey Gurulev became members of United Russia. Tatiana Dyakonova, Leonid Ivlev, Maxim Topilin and Acting Chairman of the MHER Coordination Council Anton Demidov. The third stage of the United Russia congress, timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the party, is being held at the Moscow Expocentre. It is planned to discuss the results of the campaign for the elections to the State Duma, rotation in the supreme and general councils of the party is expected.
https://ria.ru/20211203/medvedev-1761989787.html
Tambov Region
Donetsk People’s Republic
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/08/18/1747061731_248-0:2979:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_512d21d5260f72d04d1070064bb6a950.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
politics, tambov region, united russia, state duma of the russian federation, donetsk people’s republic, maria butina, mher, vladimir uyba, maxim egorov, russia
Medvedev presented United Russia party cards to the leadership of the DPR and LPR