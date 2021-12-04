Medvedev: United Russia members work with full dedication and do not give up their positions even in a crisis – Society

MOSCOW, December 4. / TASS /. For 20 years, United Russia took responsibility for solving the most difficult problems, did not give up its positions even in times of crisis and did everything for the well-being of people. This was stated by the chairman of the party Dmitry Medvedev at a plenary session of the third stage of the XX Congress of “United Russia”.

On this topic

Opening his speech, he congratulated all the participants of the event on the 20th anniversary of the party. Medvedev drew attention to the fact that in the hall there are many of those who stood at the origins of United Russia. “Together with the party, you have come a long way and withstood difficult trials – you took responsibility for solving the most difficult, long-standing problems, made decisions that were difficult, but did not give up your positions even in extremely difficult, crisis circumstances, worked with full dedication, to ensure the successful development of our country, to protect it from internal and external threats. We did everything to make the lives of millions of people more comfortable and prosperous, “he said. Medvedev noted that earlier “very kind words about the party” were said by Russian President Vladimir Putin. “And I, in turn, want to thank you all for this from my heart,” added the head of United Russia. Consequences of the pandemic According to Medvedev, the Russian Federation managed to avoid the super-severe consequences of the global coronavirus pandemic, although it provoked the emergence of a large number of difficulties. He noted that in the past two years the world has lived in a new reality, COVID-19 “has dramatically changed the entire environment.” At the same time, Medvedev stressed that the spread of the coronavirus is “the hardest problem, but not the only one.” According to the politician, now the world is witnessing “a sharp increase at once a variety of challenges that pose an increasing threat to humanity, the world has entered an era of turbulence, the international security system is collapsing, global crises flare up – transport, logistics, fuel and energy, food crisis can be , migratory “. “In almost all countries of the world, the consequences of the pandemic have caused a sharp drop in living standards, an increase in inflation, and a stall in the health care system. In our country, super-severe consequences have been avoided, although there are a lot of difficulties,” Medvedev said.

On this topic

Russia was able to avoid the super-severe consequences of the global coronavirus pandemic, which provoked the emergence of a large number of difficulties, the chairman of United Russia said. He noted that in the past two years the world has lived in a new reality, COVID-19 “has dramatically changed the entire environment.” At the same time, Medvedev stressed that the spread of the coronavirus is “the hardest problem, but not the only one.” According to the politician, now the world is witnessing “a sharp increase at once a variety of challenges that pose an increasing threat to humanity, the world has entered an era of turbulence, the international security system is collapsing, global crises flare up – transport, logistics, fuel and energy, food crisis can be , migratory “. “In almost all countries of the world, the consequences of the pandemic have caused a sharp drop in living standards, an increase in inflation, and a stall in the health care system. In our country, super-severe consequences have been avoided, although there are a lot of difficulties,” Medvedev said. In particular, according to him, the state promptly helped citizens and affected sectors of the economy, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of key enterprises and services, and the production of drugs and vaccines against coronavirus was set up in record time. Work without “lockdown” Medvedev pointed out that United Russia, unlike its political opponents, did not announce a “lockdown” in its work, but worked to support people in the pandemic. “One more point that I would specifically like to mention. Unlike its political opponents, United Russia did not announce a lockdown, to use this newfangled word, and participated in the work itself on a daily basis,” the party chairman said. Medvedev noted that “at the legislative level, the necessary regulations for the health care and education system have been introduced, a special procedure has been established for the registration and circulation of medicines, online purchase of over-the-counter drugs is allowed, standards for distance learning have been introduced in schools and universities, special attention has been paid to improving labor legislation, issues remote amusement “.

On this topic