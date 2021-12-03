Meeting with Chairperson of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova • President of Russia

Vladimir Putin:

Ella Aleksandrovna, when you and I summed up the work of the election commissions this fall, we agreed to meet in person and talk about the current work, about what would have to be done additionally by the Government, the Presidential Administration in order to support both you and your colleagues in current work.

Let’s talk about this.

E. Pamfilova Ella PamfilovaChairman of the Central Election Commission :

Thanks a lot.

Then, indeed, I handed you a brochure containing all the updated statistics on the past campaign. Therefore, today I would not like to repeat all these numbers – I would like to draw your attention to some peculiarities.

I made a small booklet about what we are proud of. These are our digital services, we already have more than a dozen of them, which are for all voters, and for all participants in the process, and commissions. Look – we are proud of it.

They [цифровые сервисы] turned out to be in great demand, but first of all I would like to draw your attention to the fact that there was very high, not just high – real competition in these elections. There were no fewer parties than in 2016, 14, and in the regional elections in general 16 parties received mandates, and you know, there were three times less refusals: if in 2016 there were 1189 refusals, then this year – only 372. In three times less – this to smithereens breaks all the speculations that were about the fact that they seemed to be denied there. Minimum failure rate.

And, since the topic of foreign agents is now on the hearing, I would like to say that in these elections, none of them at all was deprived of their rights. We also had one candidate at the federal level who performs the functions of a foreign agent or is affiliated with an organization; in the regions, six people participated along with everyone else. Likewise, observers and the media, which also act as foreign agents, participated on equal terms with everyone else – and observed and covered – in accordance with all the laws that are in force – just like everyone else.

Vladimir Putin:

I know your position, which is to carefully look at, analyze the practice of applying this law, and make certain adjustments there. I know about it.

E. Pamfilova:

Yes you are right. There it is necessary to streamline it so that it is more effective and targeted, purposeful, targeted.

Vladimir Putin:

To meet the goals for which it was adopted.

E. Pamfilova:

Yes, and did not undeservedly hit those who do not deserve.

Vladimir Putin:

Did not violate the rights of citizens.

E. Pamfilova:

Yes.

I would also like to draw your attention to the fact that another speculation was widely spread about the fact that – and even a report was released in advance – we have some unmeasurable number of “disenfranchised”, that is, those who are deprived of the passive electoral right. This is also not true. We, on the contrary,

[данный показатель] much lower than in many other countries, even very developed ones, which are proud of their democracy: we have less than one and a half percent of those who do not have passive suffrage. For example, in the States it is more than six percent. This is so, for comparison.

Here’s what else I wanted to say. Another feature of these elections – you also have a sign here, you can see – we have, in terms of the number of mandates received, after United Russia, which has the most self-nominated candidates. Look how far they have outstripped all the other parties – 12, almost 13 percent. This is also such a feature of the current election campaign. We actively worked and collected signatures, including with the help of our services.

Electronic signature collection – we now use artificial intelligence to verify traditionally collected signatures. The quality of training this year was very good, I want to say that almost all parties submitted very high-quality documents, that is, we worked well with them. This also contributed to the fact that the number of refusals decreased. All digital services work.

Another important aspect of this campaign, which I would draw your attention to, is that about half of the new candidates came at all levels of the elections. It’s worth a lot, it’s still a fresh look. That is, the balance of experience is balanced and new people who can bring some new stream.

I would also like to note a very important thing: the three-day voting in the current conditions of the pandemic not only fully justified itself, but also strengthened itself even more in the opinion of voters. According to all opinion polls, people who came, voted, assessed safety and convenience, support this form of voting.

Vladimir Putin:

But the load on the election commissions has increased.

E. Pamfilova:

This is, this is a separate topic. I will prepare separately our proposals on what to do with this. But we made our work more difficult, and the voters benefited from this, it became easier for them.

I would like to draw your attention to the following. We have such a form – voting at home. In the current situation, due to the pandemic, the number of people who want to vote at home has increased dramatically. If we voted for only one day, our commissions would physically not be able to bypass everyone. These three days provided an opportunity to distribute efforts.

As a result, we ended up voting at home – we also had an additional form of voting in hard-to-reach places – 14.14 percent. For example, in all previous elections – in 2016, in 2011, in 2007 – this is an average of about 6.5 percent.

It turns out that the load on each day is less and the commissions could distribute the forces, but in general, much more voted. People appreciated that too. And by the way, it’s not just that – we really checked it very hard. We have this clearly, in direct proportion to the population, that is, our voters who are over 60 years old. This is also important.

By the way, voting at home and at polling stations this year was monitored by almost half a million observers from parties, candidates, and public chambers.

Vladimir Putin:

Is this more than last time?

E. Pamfilova:

More: if in 2016 there were on average four observers per polling station, then this year there were five, more than five people on average. This is a significant increase.

There was a fairly large number of international observers – from 50 countries of the world, ten international organizations, including PACE [Парламентской ассамблеи Совета Европы], which is now preparing its position, this is also important. I hope that it will be balanced, because we did not hide anything from them.

What else would I like to note – video surveillance. It was your idea at one time …

Vladimir Putin:

In 2012 more.

E. Pamfilova:

Yes. But the external situation has changed dramatically, and we now live in the era of cyber wars, cyber attacks. We had to think about safety [с одной стороны], and on the other hand, think about protection. People are more sensitive to the protection of their data, privacy, and so on.

Therefore, we have proposed a professional surveillance system this year. What is the difference: we did not upload the broadcast to the global network. Imagine: the whole country, more than half, is going to vote, all this can be downloaded – not everyone will like it. Moreover, there is no video surveillance in any Western country, because society is against it – it believes that this is an interference in their private life.

We have found the best option. All this is broadcasted on a special portal, to which all participants in the electoral process had access: both parties and single-mandate candidates, in each region also had special public observation centers, including any interested voter.

We have issued over 120 thousand accounts. As a result, we analyzed, some criticized and said that, here, it is inaccessible, closed, is not true: much more accounts were issued than were in demand. That is, everyone who wanted to had such an opportunity.

What does this system, which we have proposed, give? Firstly, there is a rewind, you can immediately track it – a fixed estimate, professional supervision. Second, very important: [система]

protects against one-time illegal bulk downloads, which can “knock out” the system.

There was a danger of replacing pictures – a new way of making fakes. We removed these dangers and generally hit – why there was such a hysteria – on all lovers of making fakes and replacing reality. We believe that she [система наблюдения] worked very effectively, and we intend to continue to use it. We will also discuss it with experts and develop it further.

I wanted on DEG [дистанционному

электронному голосованию] say a few words. We analyzed: of course, this year we used it more than in previous years. We analyzed all the pros and cons.

Of course, Vladimir Vladimirovich, the form is very promising. It does not replace and does not substitute, it is along with the traditional voting. But, nevertheless, having studied all the pros and cons, I believe that, working intensively, we are still not going to rush while at least some questions arise.

The main issue, the main problem that needs to be solved is that there is a high level of trust, so that the mechanism of civil control that is applied, should be applied, is understandable to every voter, so that no one has doubts that the system is under civil control. We move in accordance with our ability, technical readiness, strictly speaking, in terms of control and safety.

I also really wanted to thank you – you asked what kind of help you need. Thanks to you, your support, next year we will almost double the number of ballot processing complexes – these are our KOIBs, the so-called electronic ballot boxes.

If this year all our resources that were, we used – over thirteen thousand [электронных урн], but now we are ordering almost ten thousand more new ones. Thank you for this support. Since they are highly trusted and in demand in the regions, this is a significant step forward in improving the traditional forms of voting, from which we will never leave, although we will use electronic ones.

Vladimir Putin:

Thanks.

