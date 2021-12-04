Merchants of Hope: How Criminals Do Business in Transporting Illegal Migrants across the English Channel

Lucy Williamson and William McLennan

BBC, Kale, Dungeness

5 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images

From the sand dunes on the northern coast of France to the beaches in Kent, where wet rubber boat passengers land, such is the harsh route of the Third World people seeking a better life in Britain. The methods of the smugglers who help them resemble guerrilla operations.

An abandoned life jacket, a backpack and an empty gas can lie on the scrub sand in the Calais area. These are the business cards of international organized crime.

The scheme is both sophisticated and simple. Victim clients hide in the dunes for several hours before cramming into specially ordered boats delivered from other European countries.

On Wednesday, November 24, 27 passengers of the capsized inflatable ship were killed in the English Channel. Only two were saved. This became the largest such disaster in the strait in terms of the number of victims.

The very next morning, new boats sailed from the coast of France, carrying people who were not frightened by the tragedy.

New arrivals to migrant camps in the Calais area are told where to find those who ferry across the English Channel. A young Afghan who recently arrived was advised to pay attention to “one Kurd” hanging around a humanitarian food distribution point twice a week. Everyone the BBC spoke to said they had no problems finding the right people.

The smugglers are supported by intermediaries – migrants stranded in camps. Some have lost hope of getting out of there and so make a living, others are looking for places in boats for themselves.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, French police patrol the beaches at night

They also serve as sentries, hiding in the dunes at regular intervals, sometimes for several days, monitoring the movements of the guards and honking when the moment is right for the next party to run to the surf.

Those whose turn has come are usually warned a day in advance. They leave the camp, gather at the agreed place and walk for a long time to the boats. Strict rules apply during the trek: keep discretion, do not use mobile phones and talk less. Then the wait begins.

Shelter spots are scattered all over the coast – not only in the dunes, but also in nearby places, including in concrete bunkers left over from World War II. All of them are full of traces of the stay of temporary inhabitants.

One popular departure point, the Plage du Braque, on the windswept coastline between Calais and Dunkirk, where we arrived on November 26, is literally strewn with these footprints. Here are pieces of tarpaulin, a pink sneaker half buried in the sand next to it, and then an abandoned tent surrounded by plastic juice bottles.

David (not his real name), who previously worked for the smugglers, says that each of his former colleagues has favorite spots in the rocks or among the trees, where future passengers are taken one at a time.

“They wait until the last minute,” says David. People and boats are at a distance from each other. According to our interlocutor, this is done for the safety of the boats: if the police detain a ship with illegal passengers on board, it will be confiscated or destroyed.

To avoid French control, boats are often purchased from Germany and Belgium. This is done by members of groups with EU citizenship, for whom it is not difficult to smuggle something across the border.

Police officials say that simple but long boats designed for the maximum number of passengers are specially ordered from manufacturers.

The simplicity of the device carries risks. From any damage, boats are instantly deflated, in the words of one French minister, “like a children’s inflatable pool.”

If the boats were reinforced from the inside with solid frames and divided into sections, this would not have happened, but this design makes it impossible to transport them when folded, and smugglers do not care about safety.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Migrants launch a boat (near Vimreux in northern France)

Everyone knows about the risk. On the eve of departure, the campers do not take their eyes off their smartphones with an application that reports the weather in the English Channel. If the waves rise above a meter, the journey turns into an adventure, but in case of refusal on the initiative of the passenger, the smugglers still demand a payment, so people face a difficult choice for them.

There are several gangs associated with certain camps and ethnic groups. They compete fiercely with each other, so one local mayor told the BBC that some of their members have been walking around with weapons since last year.

David spoke about the shadow aspects of the payment system.

“Some people demand sex from women in transit instead of money. The poorest migrants are taken in old, overcrowded boats at the very end of the warm season,” he says.

The French authorities have increased the number of coastal patrols and, according to them, are now detaining more than half of illegal immigrants. But freight charges have increased as a result.

Patrolmen belong to different departments and territorial bodies: police officers and gendarmes, professional military and reservists. They do not act in concert and nod at each other.

The BBC team went out on patrol several times. Some of the guards were disciplined and collected, but others strolled through the dunes with bright lanterns, chatting and laughing loudly.

One senior police officer said that migrant groups are growing in number – up to 80-90 at a time – and often behaving aggressively. The smugglers know that the security forces are prohibited from interfering if it could endanger the lives of people.

“They say to their passengers:“ We’ll just get out into deep water, and consider that you are already in Britain! ”- says our interlocutor.

If the boat does not have time to go far, the land patrol can enter the water and pull it back to the shore, but at sea the French coast guard only passively watches their drift.

In case of danger, unlucky passengers are rescued, but, as the British Union of Border Guards told the BBC, they refuse to accept help until they reach the territorial waters of the United Kingdom so that they will not be returned to France.

But after crossing the sea border, they only want to be “rescued”. The coast guard in Dover, controlling the water area, sends rescue boats and boats to meet, helping migrants to get on board, and they, warming themselves with blankets and knitted hats, make the rest of the way to the coveted coast.

Sometimes British fishermen are the first on the scene.

“It’s a common thing,” says Jerry Ollier, who has been fishing in a rented boat off the coast of Kent for over 30 years. “This year I found two men in an inflatable canoe about four miles offshore. Their boat capsized, had to work hard to turn it over. and get them out of the water. The boat was just a toy, and they had nothing but two little pink oars. “

One of the rescuers told Jerry that he was from French Guiana, and he and a friend spent more than a day on the water.

Photo caption, Fisherman Jerry Ollier

Tying the canoe to his boat, called Fairchance, the fisherman reported the incident by radio to the Coast Guard, treated the victims of the shipwreck with sweet black coffee and handed them over to the approaching boat.

Most of the approximately 37,000 illegal migrants who have crossed the English Channel since 2018 have been intercepted at sea and taken to the so-called Tug Harbor in the port of Dover.

This cluster of tents and temporary structures, hidden from prying eyes, is not suitable for staying in it for more than a few hours, but newcomers usually have to spend their first night there. During this time, they write an application for asylum and go to camps in other parts of the country to await a decision.

Several dozen of the approximately 1,600 boats that have arrived in the past two years have made their way to the stretch of coastline between Joss Bay near Margate in the east and Hastings in the west.

The most frequent landing site is Dungeness, the southernmost tip of Kent County. Formed by the sea over millennia, this prominent “bow” in the English Channel is the first to appear on the horizon when a ship is drifted west of Dover.

Jerry Ollier’s family has been fishing in these waters for several decades. From the entrance to his cluttered house, from the walls of which hang various objects thrown out by the waves, rescue boats are visible. “On one day last week, they went to sea seven times,” he says.

According to him, the schedule for the arrival of boats has changed recently. If before they sailed mainly in the morning, now they are all day long. Rescuers have to adapt.

The size of the boats has also increased – now they reach 9 meters in length.

The BBC’s analysis of Interior Ministry statistics showed a sharp increase in the number of people arriving on each boat. In 2020, there were 13 on average, and this year it is already 28. Thus, if the number of boats increased by 47% over the year, then the number of passengers approximately tripled.

Jerry Ollier is confident that this comes with additional risk. “If you fill a boat with a jam, the wreck is more likely to entail numerous casualties,” he notes.

Those arriving in Dungeness are greeted by a steep rocky cliff descending to the water. On calm days, the water is smooth as a mill pond. But the weather in these parts is changeable.

“We are a land of extremes,” says local artist Helen Gillan. “We are sailing far out to sea, if the wind is blowing, then it’s the strongest wind. Here you really feel the power of the elements.”

The Spartan landscape with pebbles and low bushes houses two nuclear power plants, as well as a large nature reserve, famous for many species of insects. “The first thing they think is, where have we got ourselves?” Helen says. “These places are not like the rest of Britain.”

From the window of her apartment, a familiar picture is visible: another line of people climbing the path from the rescue station. Helen takes pity on them.

“What amazes me most is that they come empty-handed,” she says. “Some kind of nightmare!”

Locals are accustomed to the sight of wet, chilled people with children waiting outside the rescue station when a hastily summoned bus will take them to the Interior Ministry office in Dover or somewhere else.

One woman told us that a picture she saw on a sunny summer day was engraved in her memory: on one side of the road there were migrants waiting for transport, accompanied by border guards, on the other – carefree schoolchildren who had come on an excursion.

The harsh but picturesque nature attracts creative people, including film director Derek Jarman. His name, along with the local nuclear power plant, is most associated with the British word “Dungeness”. Jarman died 27 years ago, but buses with tourists continue to arrive at his house.