Merchants of Hope: How Criminals Do Business in Transporting Illegal Migrants across the English Channel

  • Lucy Williamson and William McLennan
  • BBC, Kale, Dungeness

Migrants on a beach in Dungeness, 24 November 2021

Photo author, Getty Images

From the sand dunes on the northern coast of France to the beaches in Kent, where wet rubber boat passengers land, such is the harsh route of the Third World people seeking a better life in Britain. The methods of the smugglers who help them resemble guerrilla operations.

An abandoned life jacket, a backpack and an empty gas can lie on the scrub sand in the Calais area. These are the business cards of international organized crime.

The scheme is both sophisticated and simple. Victim clients hide in the dunes for several hours before cramming into specially ordered boats delivered from other European countries.

On Wednesday, November 24, 27 passengers of the capsized inflatable ship were killed in the English Channel. Only two were saved. This became the largest such disaster in the strait in terms of the number of victims.

