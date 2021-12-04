Michael Sailor: Bitcoin is a global reserve asset, but not a currency

The dollar is the world currency, while bitcoin is a global reserve asset, and this is their main difference. This opinion was expressed by Michael Sailor, CEO of MicroStrategy, in an interview with CoinDesk.

“You don’t want to pay for coffee with your bitcoin, but you prefer to pay in currency,” he said.

Sailor added that classifying digital gold as an asset “makes it easier for him” from a regulatory standpoint.

“All of these rules actually restrict your use of a digital asset as currency, but not property,” said the head of MicroStrategy.

Admitting this, he said, “it’s easy to see a pretty bright future for the industry.”

MicroStrategy was the first public company to invest part of its equity capital in the first cryptocurrency. In August 2020, the provider of business analytics software bought 21,454 BTC (~ $ 250 million at the exchange rate at the time of the transaction).

The firm continued to build up its digital gold reserves in line with its board-approved strategy. After purchasing 7,002 BTC at the end of November, the company brought its balance to 121,044 BTC, on which it spent about $ 3.6 billion.

Sailor admitted that MicroStrategy would store bitcoins “forever.” At the time of writing, the firm’s digital assets are worth over $ 6.2 billion.

The CEO of MicroStrategy added that bitcoin will be the best hedge against inflation, and that fluctuations in its price will not prevent it.

“There will be volatility, but it seems to me that there is now a general recognition that the world needs an inflationary hedge. If you have Bitcoin, don’t sell it, ”Sailor advised.

We will remind, earlier the head of MicroStrategy compared the first cryptocurrency with property and noted that it does not threaten the dollar.

