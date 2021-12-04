Mortality from Covid-19 in Russia in October is 1.5 times higher than the previous maximum

December 3, 2021

Photo author, Anton Semyonov / TASS

In October, 74,893 patients with Covid-19 died in Russia, according to Rosstat data. This is the maximum covid mortality in a month for the entire pandemic (data for November have not yet been released). In September, 44,721 people died of coronavirus infection. The number of Covid victims for the entire period of the pandemic in the country exceeded 530 thousand.

The main cause of death in October was Covid-19 in 58,822 patients. In 9,912 cases, it is assumed as the main cause of death (additional medical research is needed to confirm it), follows from data from Rosstat, published on Friday evening. In another 1,141 people, Covid-19 has caused fatal complications. In 5,018 cases, the coronavirus was a concomitant disease that did not affect the onset of death.

If the graph does not load, try using a different browser

Rosstat also updated the statistics for September. According to the updated data, in September, for all these four groups of patients, 44,721 people died (not 44,265).

This is the highest monthly coronavirus-related mortality during a pandemic. The previous maximum was recorded by the statistical department in July, when 50,421 people with coronavirus infection died. Before that, the maximum was in December 2020.

Thus, the number of deaths from Covid-19 is one and a half times higher than the previous July maximum.

Rosstat data on mortality more than double the figures given by the operational headquarters. The authorities attributed this to more thorough data collection and a difference in methodology.

On Friday, the headquarters reported that during the pandemic, 278,857 people died in Russia. From Rosstat data, it follows that the total number of deaths among patients with coronavirus for the entire time of the pandemic has reached 537.7 thousand people.

October became a record month for the entire pandemic, not only in terms of the number of deaths from coronavirus as the main cause, but also in terms of the overall mortality rate among patients with coronavirus, RBC notes. Taking into account the October data, more than 460 thousand people died directly from the coronavirus over the entire period, of which 315.5 thousand this year (last year – 144 thousand).

In the fall, Russia saw a sharp jump in the incidence of Covid-19 and the number of deaths registered per day. For almost a month, more than 1.2 thousand deaths per day have been registered in the country every day. According to the operational headquarters, over the past day, 32,930 more cases have been identified, and 1,217 patients have died.

As for the overall mortality, in October 2021 it increased by 20.3% compared to October 2020, the entire increase in deaths is due to Covid-19, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters. “Mortality from other diseases has decreased by 6.2%,” she said.