Mountain did not allow to land the icy S7 plane after takeoff | News | News

Due to severe icing and the risk of crashing into a mountain, the crew of the S7 airline could not land the aircraft at the take-off airport in Magadan. This is evidenced by the recording of the conversation between the aircraft pilot and the dispatcher, which appeared at the disposal of REN TV on Saturday, December 4, in which the latter warns of a dangerous approach to the mountain.

“Maintain 1700m altitude. Follow to the left, dodge to the left. Take the correction to the right, the mountain is in front of you, ”the dispatcher said.

On the recording, you can hear the pilot saying that because of the strongest icing, the liner cannot gain the desired altitude. As a result, the crew decided to head to Irkutsk. As a result, the plane was stabilized and landed at the Irkutsk airport.

On December 2, the S7 airliner took off from Magadan to Novosibirsk. After the plane was transferred to the “direct” autopilot mode, control problems began. Then the ship began to sway strongly, and its speed began to fluctuate. The system gave a “stall danger” signal, and also notified about icing of the first and second engines. As a result of the buildup, the plane lost 2.7 thousand meters of height. There were 200 passengers on board.

Experts noted that the crash was avoided thanks to the correct actions of the pilots. The special commission will have to find out what anti-icing agents were used to treat the board. They will also assess the actions of the pilots.

Honored Pilot of Russia Sergei Sytnik, in an interview with Izvestia, assessed the situation as very critical and very difficult and stressed that the pilots of the aircraft were “great fellows and real heroes” and did everything right.

According to the civil aviation pilot, the former commander of the aircraft, Alexander Romanov, the failure of the anti-icing system is the most likely reason for the icing of the S7 airliner.