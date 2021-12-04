MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony: surprises and winners :: Repost :: RBC Style

On May 16, the MTV Movie & TV Awards began at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. On the first day of the ceremony, comedian Leslie Jones fought King Kong and Scarlett Johansson was doused with green slime.

In 13 nominations, Wanda / Vision has won four awards for Best TV Show, Best Television Series (Elizabeth Olsen), Best Villain (Katherine Khan) and Best Fight (Wanda vs. Agatha).

“This is just crazy. Marvel fans – you are simply the best, most dedicated community anyone can have, ” Elizabeth Olsen thanked fans. – I played this role with pleasure for seven years. We had a lot of fun while filming. I hope we have amused and captivated you. Thank you, that’s cool. “

Elizabeth Olsen and Katherine Hahn © Getty

Elizabeth Olsen and Katherine Hahn joke that they should have won the best kiss, not the best fight, because they love each other so much.

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen took the exclusive Comedy Genius award. The actor became the fourth winner of this award, standing on a par with Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell.

The kiss of Outer Shoals stars Madeline Klein and Chase Stokes reminded many rom-com fans of the best kiss in MTV Awards history. In 2005, Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling flashed their skills

“Thank you, Prince Harry! I am very excited to be here on this new TV channel. I am very happy to accept this statuette filled with gold teeth. We will put it in our national museum along with other treasures that we confiscated from the Jews, ”Cohen amused the audience.

Actress Scarlett Johansson received a golden glass of popcorn for her 30-year career in Hollywood. During her inauguration speech, her husband, Saturday Nigh Live comedy show star Colin Jost, doused Scarlett with green goo. The comedian confused the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards for the MTV Generation Awards. At the Nickelodeon Awards, the winner is traditionally doused with a sticky substance.

“What the heck!” Johansson exclaimed as Jost said with a smile, “MTV! You have been laughed at. ” – The actress replied, “This is a Nickelodeon nomination … I think I need a towel.”

Scarlett Johansson © Getty

The audience was entertained by the charismatic host Leslie Jones. She visited different MCUs, which made the audience laugh. First, the actress went back in time on Wanda / Vision, then she offered refreshments to Viola Davis in Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues, and finally knocked out King Kong and Godzilla. Leslie herself took the award in the category “Best Comedy Performance” for her participation in the film “A Trip to America 2”.

Leslie Jones © Getty

Victoria Pedretti with an award

Anthony Mackie wins an award for his role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and says that the past year has been an ordeal for everyone

Recall that in 2021, the MTV Movie & TV Awards were divided into two days: on the night of May 17-18, the organizers will present awards for the reality show (Unscripted), People reports.