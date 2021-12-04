https://ria.ru/20211204/moskva-1762149047.html

Muscovites were told about the weather on Saturday

Muscovites were told about the weather on Saturday

Cloudy weather, in places with snow and ice, awaits Muscovites on Saturday, the air temperature will drop to minus 3 degrees

michael leus

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Cloudy weather, with snow and ice in places awaits Muscovites on Saturday, the air temperature will drop to minus 3 degrees, Mikhail Leus, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, told RIA Novosti. . The temperature in the capital is minus 1 – minus 3, and in the Moscow region it is zero – minus 5 degrees, “- said Leus. The synoptic added that the west wind 5-10 meters per second, gusty. Atmospheric pressure will rise and will be 743 millimeters of mercury, which is slightly below the norm.

