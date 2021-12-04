My daughter showed her mom in the video, people saw in her Gillian Anderson

The blogger showed what her mother looks like, and now the whole world is at the feet of this woman. After all, people saw in her a mixture of actresses Gillian Anderson and Julia Roberts. We urgently need to find out the secret of beauty from this parent.

Tiktok user with nickname fuckb1txhesgetmoney usually takes a video of herself and tells stories that happened to her in life, but it seems that she will have to share the account with her parent. Indeed, in a video published on March 26, the girl showed what her mother looks like, and people fell in love with the woman. Perhaps the blogger just made a strategic mistake.

In the video, the girl sits on the bed and takes pictures of herself, and her mother sits behind her and goes about her business. While the parent of the Tiktoker comes into the frame only from afar and her blonde hair is more visible.

Officially hot mom, – signed the blogger on the video.

But as soon as the girl zooms in on the camera and focuses on her mother, at this time the woman looks at the camera. Having seen the appearance of the parent, it becomes clear why even the daughter called her attractive. The woman really looks like one of the Hollywood actresses.

The video of the girl with her mother went viral in tiktok and gained more than one and a half million views.

In the comments, people admired the woman’s appearance.

I fell out … She’s incredible.

I fell in love with your mom.

Please tell me she’s lonely.

Other commentators began to compare the girl’s mother with famous actresses.

Gillian Anderson? ￼￼ Is that you?



Wow. 🤩 Your mom is Julia Roberts.

Don’t tell me this isn’t Gillian Anderson.

It seems clear why bloggers rarely show their moms, because they can steal their followers. The girl filmed a video with her mother and now regrets (a little). The woman captivated the audience with her appearance, and all the guys now look only at the parent.

