Myasnikov listed the consequences of uncontrolled intake of antibiotics

Treatment with antibiotics without a doctor’s prescription and without supervision can lead to hearing and kidney problems, as well as bring the patient to seizures and resuscitation. This was warned by the doctor, TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”.

“You don’t need to take antibiotics for a sore throat – it’s usually a virus. You don’t need to take antibiotics for sinusitis, sinusitis – it’s viral. You don’t need to take antibiotics for bronchitis – it’s viral,” the doctor says. “Only if it doesn’t help, if we see that, nevertheless, here an obvious bacterial infection manifests itself [- тогда принимаем]”.

If, for every cold or acute respiratory viral infection, antibiotics are taken for prophylaxis, then this can cause a lot of side effects, of which the most dangerous is antibiotic resistance. Seriously ill patients often end up in hospitals, where a nosocomial infection “walks” along the corridors, but doctors are no longer able to fight it, since antibiotics have ceased to help.

“Many antibiotics have a side effect on hearing, destroy our auditory receptors. <...> They kill the kidneys. Sometimes you end up in intensive care. <...> They change the alkaline balance, lead to the fact that potassium is washed out from us. People die from stoppage hearts “, – Myasnikov listed the consequences. He also recalled that antibiotics can aggravate neurological symptoms and bring a person to coma or seizures, which is especially dangerous for children.

As RG wrote earlier, in case of coronavirus infection without a doctor’s prescription, antibiotics are prohibited, as they can affect the quality of the body’s immune response to the pathogen. Antibiotics will be effective only if a bacterial infection is proven in a patient with COVID-19, which can only be established by medical personnel.