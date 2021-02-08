Natalie Portman is NOT pregnant – she just gained a little weight

February 8 |
Lada Nikolaeva
Oops.
Last week, there was news about Natalie Portman’s next pregnancy: portal Page Six published an article with the headline “Natalie Portman Appears in Sydney with a Pregnant Belly”, attaching photos of the actress in a loose T-shirt and leggings.
The photographs were taken in Australia, where Portman is currently filming the action movie Thor: Love and Thunder. The tabloid tried to reinforce its statement about the actress’s pregnancy by adding that the Oscar winner was seen wearing a baggy hooded sweatshirt on set.
Portman soon denied pregnancy rumors on her Instagram Stories. “Hey, I’m not pregnant at all,” she wrote next to a screenshot of the original article. – But, apparently, in 2021 it is still normal when someone comments and speculates about the figure of a woman?
Portman is already raising two children with her husband, choreographer Benjamin Millepieu, 8-year-old son Aleph and 3-year-old daughter Amalia.
