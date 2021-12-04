Nazarbayev Called the Reason for Kazakhstan’s Non-Recognition of Crimea as Russian | News | News

Kazakhstan did not recognize Crimea as part of Russia in 2014, since then the country would have to recognize South Ossetia, Abkhazia and Kosovo as well. This was stated by the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“There was a referendum [в Крыму о воссоединении с Россией]… We did not recognize Crimea as Russian, because then it was necessary [бы] I admit [Южную] Ossetia, Abkhazia, Kosovo. Kosovo also asks us to [их] recognized, ”he said in the film“ Kazakh. The Story of a Golden Man ”, based on his interview with American director Oliver Stone.

At the same time, Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan did not support the Ukrainian side at that time either.

“All this arose due to the coup that happened in Kiev. I love Ukraine, I studied there and am worried about what is happening, ”said the first president of the republic.

Earlier, on November 30, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced that he wants to start a trip to the Crimean peninsula from Sevastopol. At the same time, he noted that the peninsula became de facto and de jure Russian after the 2014 referendum, and added that his trip would one way or another mean the recognition of Crimea as part of Russia. At the same time, according to Lukashenko, the issue of recognizing Crimea as such is not on the agenda of Russian-Belarusian relations.

After the coup in Ukraine in February 2014, the authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol held a referendum on reunification with Russia. More than 80% of those who had the right to vote took part in it, 96.7% and 95.6%, respectively, voted for reunification with Russia. On March 18, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement on the acceptance of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol into the Russian Federation, and on March 21 it was ratified by the Federal Assembly. Despite the results of the referendum, Kiev continues to consider Crimea as its territory.