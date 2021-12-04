Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the film “Kazakh. The story of a golden man ”explained why the country refused to recognize Crimea as Russian in 2014.

“We did not recognize Crimea as Russian, because then it was necessary [бы] I admit [Южную] Ossetia, Abkhazia, Kosovo, Kosovo also asks us to [их] recognized, “- quoted by TASS.

At the same time, the former head of Kazakhstan stressed that his country did not support the Ukrainian side either.

“All this arose due to the coup that happened in Kiev. I love Ukraine, I studied there and am worried about what is happening, ”he said.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti that Crimea became de facto and de jure Russian after the 2014 referendum.

He also announced his intention to visit the territory of the peninsula, noting that there are already relevant agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader has repeatedly stressed that the Crimea issue is closed for Russia, and the referendum on the peninsula was held in strict accordance with international law.

Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum held there in March 2014, in which the majority of the peninsula’s residents voted in favor of reunification with Russia.