Nazarbayev explained why Kazakhstan did not recognize Crimea as Russian – RBK

In an interview with Oliver Stone, Nazarbayev said that if Kazakhstan recognized Crimea as Russian, then the country would have to recognize the independence of Ossetia, Abkhazia and Kosovo.

Nursultan Nazarbaev

(Photo: Valery Sharifulin / TASS)



Kazakhstan did not recognize Crimea as Russian, since then it would have to recognize a number of self-proclaimed states, the leader of the nation and the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, said in an interview for the film “Qazaq. The History of the Golden Man “by Oliver Stone.

“We did not recognize Crimea as Russian, because then we had to recognize Ossetia, Abkhazia, Kosovo. Kosovo also asks us to recognize it, ”Nazarbayev explained (quoted by TASS).

Kremlin sees direct threat to Russia in Zelenskiy’s statements about Crimea



He noted that Kazakhstan did not support the side of Ukraine at that time. “All this arose due to the coup that happened in Kiev,” the ex-president added (quoted by TASS).

In December 2019, the current President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, said in an interview with Deutsche Welle that the Kazakh authorities did not consider the annexation of Crimea to Russia an “annexation”. “We do not call what happened in Crimea an annexation. What happened happened. “Annexation” is too heavy a word when applied to Crimea, ”he said.