Netflix Drama Unforgiven Trailer Released With Sandra Bullock

The YouTube channel Netflix Russia has published a trailer for Nora Fingscheid’s drama “Unforgiven” starring Sandra Bullock. RIA Novosti, 27.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The YouTube channel Netflix Russia has published a trailer for Nora Fingscheid’s drama “Unforgiven” starring Sandra Bullock. The film tells the story of Ruth Slater (Bullock), who served 20 years in prison for a serious crime and is now returning to society. However, instead of a warm welcome, only condemnation awaits her. Ruth’s only hope of redemption is to find the little sister she was forced to leave behind. Filming began in February 2020 in Canada and was soon suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. They managed to return to work only in September, which imposed a number of difficulties. Vincent D’onofrio, Viola Davis, John Bernthal, Linda Amond, Rob Morgan and others also starred in the film together with Bullock. The film is slated to premiere in theaters on November 24 and will be released on Netflix on December 10.

