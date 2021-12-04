https://ria.ru/20211027/trailer-1756432815.html
Netflix Drama Unforgiven Trailer Released With Sandra Bullock
MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The YouTube channel Netflix Russia has published a trailer for Nora Fingscheid’s drama “Unforgiven” starring Sandra Bullock. The film tells the story of Ruth Slater (Bullock), who served 20 years in prison for a serious crime and is now returning to society. However, instead of a warm welcome, only condemnation awaits her. Ruth’s only hope of redemption is to find the little sister she was forced to leave behind. Filming began in February 2020 in Canada and was soon suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. They managed to return to work only in September, which imposed a number of difficulties. Vincent D’onofrio, Viola Davis, John Bernthal, Linda Amond, Rob Morgan and others also starred in the film together with Bullock. The film is slated to premiere in theaters on November 24 and will be released on Netflix on December 10.
Netflix Drama Unforgiven Trailer Released With Sandra Bullock
MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The YouTube channel Netflix Russia has published a trailer for Nora Fingscheid’s drama “Unforgiven” starring Sandra Bullock.
The film tells the story of Ruth Slater (Bullock), who served 20 years in prison for a serious crime and is now returning to society. However, instead of a warm welcome, only condemnation awaits her. Ruth’s only hope of redemption is to find the little sister she was forced to leave behind.
“For me, the biggest problem was to make sure that later, when the audience watched the film, they didn’t think:“ Oh wait, this was before COVID, but now it’s after COVID? ”- said Nora Fingscheid.
Together with Bullock, they also starred in the film: Vincent D’onofrio, Viola Davis, John Bernthal, Linda Amond, Rob Morgan and others.
The film is slated to premiere in theaters on November 24 and will be released on Netflix on December 10.
