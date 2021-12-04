New Investigation Launched Against Bolsonaro Over Coronavirus Misinformation | News from Germany on world events | Dw

A Brazilian Supreme Court Justice has ordered a new investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro for spreading false information. Having made such a decision, Judge Alexandre de Morales granted on Friday, November 3, the request of the Senate Committee, which accuses the head of state of serious violations in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, we are talking about a video in which Bolsonaro said about the connection between vaccinations against coronavirus and AIDS. Speaking live on Facebook in October, he referred to the non-existent “official reports” of the British government, according to which people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus are developing AIDS “much faster than expected.” Following accusations of spreading medical misinformation, Facebook removed the video, and the president’s YouTube account was suspended for a week.

Bolsonaro has yet to be vaccinated and has already drawn strong criticism on numerous occasions with his statements about vaccines in an attempt to downplay the dangers of the coronavirus. In late October, a Brazilian Senate commission voted to bring charges against the president of the country for crimes against humanity because of his policy on the coronavirus. Jair Bolsonaro himself denies any responsibility for the crisis in the fight against covid.

Half a dozen investigations launched against Bolsonaro

There are already five investigations against the Brazilian president, but he does not face legal consequences, since Bolsonaro is supported by Attorney General Augusto Aras, who can protect him from any charges.

Brazil ranks third in the world in the number of coronavirus infections (22,129,409 reported cases, according to the Worldometer portal), second only to the United States and India, and second after the United States in mortality from covid (615,454 deaths).

See also: