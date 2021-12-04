New Investigation Launched Against Bolsonaro Over Coronavirus Misinformation | News from Germany on world events | Dw

A Brazilian Supreme Court Justice has ordered a new investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro for spreading false information. Having made such a decision, Judge Alexandre de Morales granted on Friday, November 3, the request of the Senate Committee, which accuses the head of state of serious violations in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.
Specifically, we are talking about a video in which Bolsonaro said about the connection between vaccinations against coronavirus and AIDS. Speaking live on Facebook in October, he referred to the non-existent “official reports” of the British government, according to which people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus are developing AIDS “much faster than expected.” Following accusations of spreading medical misinformation, Facebook removed the video, and the president’s YouTube account was suspended for a week.
Bolsonaro has yet to be vaccinated and has already drawn strong criticism on numerous occasions with his statements about vaccines in an attempt to downplay the dangers of the coronavirus. In late October, a Brazilian Senate commission voted to bring charges against the president of the country for crimes against humanity because of his policy on the coronavirus. Jair Bolsonaro himself denies any responsibility for the crisis in the fight against covid.
Half a dozen investigations launched against Bolsonaro
There are already five investigations against the Brazilian president, but he does not face legal consequences, since Bolsonaro is supported by Attorney General Augusto Aras, who can protect him from any charges.
Brazil ranks third in the world in the number of coronavirus infections (22,129,409 reported cases, according to the Worldometer portal), second only to the United States and India, and second after the United States in mortality from covid (615,454 deaths).
In memory of the victims of the pandemic
Karlsruhe, March 2021
Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota created an installation called “Connected to Life” of 50 beds connected by thin hoses through which red paint flows. The piece took up almost the entire space of the foyer of the Karlsruhe Center for Arts and Media Technology, which had just opened after the lockdown. This is mourning for the dead, and the hope for the healing of both individual patients and the world as a whole.
In memory of the victims of the pandemic
Prague, March 2021
On March 22nd, 25,000 white crosses appeared on the paving stones of the Old Town Square in the center of Prague. So in the capital of the Czech Republic they honored the memory of the victims of the coronavirus. A year ago, the first patient died from COVID-19 in the country.
In memory of the victims of the pandemic
Rio de Janeiro, August 2020
The non-governmental organization Rio de Paz has installed 100 crosses and 1,000 red balloons on Copacabana Beach in Rio in memory of the victims of the coronavirus.
In memory of the victims of the pandemic
Amsterdam, July 2020
For eight days, this boat sailed through the canals of Amsterdam – in memory of the dead. Relatives and friends of the victims decorated it with candles and flowers.
In memory of the victims of the pandemic
San Salvador, March 2021
Portraits of the dead doctors – in the center of the capital of El Salvador. The memorial was erected a year after the coronavirus was discovered in this country.
In memory of the victims of the pandemic
Zurich, November 2020
Private initiative. 382 candles – in memory of each (at that time – November 27) who died in the canton of the Swiss.
In memory of the victims of the pandemic
Cologne, May 2020
Installation “It is like it is” in the center of Cologne. The German artist Denis Josef Meseg created it from 111 mannequins. They “left” the shops closed due to the lockdown, and “replaced” tourists, the crowds of which can usually be found at the entrance to the famous Cologne Cathedral. The city has ceased to be alive, but there is still hope, the artist is sure.
In memory of the victims of the pandemic
New York, March 2021
The Brooklyn Bridge. Projection of portraits of victims of the pandemic – in memory of the dead.
In memory of the victims of the pandemic
Saint Petersburg, March 2021
The sculpture was created according to the sketches of the artist Roman Shustrov, who also became a victim of a pandemic and died in May 2020. “Sad Angel” appeared on the embankment of the Karpovka River in memory of doctors who died from the effects of coronavirus.
In memory of the victims of the pandemic
Saint Petersburg, March 2021
In the pandanus to the “Sad Angel” – these statues are in memory of the injured paramedics on the Karpovka embankment.
In memory of the victims of the pandemic
Madrid, December 2020
King Philip VI of Spain and Queen Letizia attended the unveiling of a monument to doctors – victims of the pandemic in Madrid. The author of the project is the Barcelona-born and Barcelona-based artist Jaume Plensa. His works have always been distinguished by lightness, transparency when using heavy materials.
In memory of the victims of the pandemic
Codogno, February 2021
In this city a year ago, a 38-year-old man was diagnosed with the coronavirus. This was the first time in Italy. This monument of three steel columns is dedicated to the deceased residents of the city. They symbolize opposition, unity and a new beginning. These words – Resilienza, Comunità and Ripartenza – are engraved on the plinth.
Author: Daria Bryantseva
