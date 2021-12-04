New Suzuki crossovers on the way: Crete’s competitor, three-row flagship and others

Several inexpensive SUVs will appear in the next three years. However, they are inexpensive by our standards, but in India, which will become the first and main market for new products, some of them will be considered “premium”.

Maruti Suzuki (a subsidiary of Suzuki) is preparing for India, where it remains the largest automaker, a whole scattering of fresh models. The first-born of the “new wave” can be considered a subcompact hatch Celerio of the second generation: this “five-door” has already been presented and went on sale. At the beginning of next year, it will be joined by the redesigned Baleno hatchback and the Brezza SUV (ex-Vitara Brezza). And then, within the next three years, at least four new SUVs will be pulled up, reports Autocar India with reference to the last dealer conference.

One of the upcoming novelties is already familiar to us – this is a small SUV Suzuki Jimny. At the same time, the Indian version will allegedly have a “zest”: the local Jimny will be a five-door. But the media do not exclude the appearance of a three-door option (aka global). The main competitor of Suzuki’s all-terrain vehicle will be the new generation Mahindra Thar.

Another future premiere is a crossover less than four meters long (such cars are entitled to tax breaks in India), which is still known under the YTB in-plant index. Maruti Suzuki already has a cross in this category (up to 4 meters) – the Brezza mentioned above. However, the new SUV, according to Autocar, will firstly be built on a more modern Heartect platform (the Brezza is based on the old Global C cart), and secondly, YTB will be one step higher, it is planned to be sold through a separate premium »The dealer network of Nexa. Recall that in India, the “prestigious” models of Maruti Suzuki are the Ciaz sedan, the Ignis minicross, the Baleno hatch, the S-Cross crossover (we have it SX4) and the three-row compact MPV with the XL6 “off-road” body kit. Well, the Indians also write that YTB can get a design based on last year’s coupe-like concept Futuro-e. The serial compact SUV is aimed at competing with the expensive configurations of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e Concept

The next new model bears the YFG corporate index, according to Indian standards, it belongs to the class of mid-size SUVs (from 4 to 4.4 m in length), the main rivals will be Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier. According to Autocar, the new Maruti Suzuki will be a redesigned Toyota crossover, and the “source” has not yet been presented. It is expected that these SUVs will be made on the Daihatsu DNGA platform (a variation of Toyota’s TNGA).

Finally, Maruti Suzuki is preparing a three-row crossover (Y17), and the company itself calls it “premium”. The Indians believe that the model can oust the XL6 from the lineup, and one of the main competitors of the flagship will be Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar (stretched Creta).

Most likely, new Indian-made crossovers will also appear in Africa and Southeast Asia. But they are unlikely to get to Europe – as well as to Russia. Our next Suzuki premiere will be the third generation SX4.