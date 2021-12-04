New Trailers: Harry Potter Special, Don’t Look Up with DiCaprio and Lawrence, New Spider-Man

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Don’t Look Up

This winter promises to be really hot in terms of movie releases! Trailers of several premieres of this season were released yesterday: the new Netflix project Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the New Year’s special of Harry Potter, and the new part of Spider-Man with Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie Don’t Look Up

“Don’t look up”

In the three-minute video-announcement “Don’t Look Up” appeared not only key characters, but also minor ones performed by Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothy Chalamet, John Hill and … even Ariana Grande (in the tape she played herself!). According to the plot of the film, the heroes DiCaprio and Lawrence learn about a giant comet approaching the Earth, which poses a threat to all mankind. They desperately try to convince others of the grave danger, but no one believes them anyway. The movie will premiere on Netflix on December 24th.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up

Harry Potter Special

HBO Max has unveiled a trailer for the Harry Potter reboot, timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the world premiere of the first part of the franchise, the movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The filming of the special episode will feature the main characters of the films about the little wizard – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

There are no new shots in the one-minute trailer for the special – only cuts from old films. From the new – only the official date of the premiere: Harry, Ron and Hermione will return to the screens on January 1!

Emma Watson has already commented on the long-awaited return of “Harry Potter” to the screens. On Instagram, she published a teaser, which was accompanied by an intriguing caption:

To do this, I had to use the flywheel of time again …

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Spider-Man: No Way Home

A new trailer for the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (already the second in a row) was presented by Sony Pictures. In it, viewers again saw the leading actor Tom Holland and Zendaya as his on-screen lover MJ, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch, who played Doctor Strange, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus from another part of the film franchise. The new “Spider-Man” will hit the big screens on December 15th.

Blogger MARIUKA shared the first news from Spletnik.