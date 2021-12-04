New transport strategy until 2035 does not impose restrictions on the use of private cars – News – Echo of Moscow, 12/04/2021

Earlier, information appeared in the press that the document pursues exactly this goal.

The document does not imply any restrictions. It is aimed at increasing the mobility and quality of life of people and the consistent development of all types of transport. This was reported in the press service of the relevant ministry. They clarified that the new strategy will not affect personal cars.

Earlier, the Kommersant newspaper reported that the ministry’s proposals are aimed at ensuring that car owners do as little harm to the environment as possible. Since there are a lot of emissions from road transport, renewal of the fleet will not be able to solve the problem. The newspaper noted that for this purpose the authorities will try to transfer car owners to public transport. This option in the strategy is called no alternative, says Kommersant.

As scenarios, the authors of the document proposed to minimize the use of vehicles with non-environmentally friendly engines, establish the so-called “digital control” for road noise and increase the number of gas stations for electric vehicles more than a thousand times, the newspaper writes.

Environmentalists interviewed by Kommersant supported the idea of ​​reducing the fleet of private cars with the simultaneous development of public transport.