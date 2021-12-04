https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210427/kidman-1730145493.html
Nicole Kidman became a Russian emigrant Masha
The trailer for the new series “Nine Complete Strangers” with Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman in the title role was released on the Hulu platform, according to the “360” TV channel. Radio Sputnik, 04/27/2021
MOSCOW, April 27 / Radio Sputnik. The trailer for the new series “Nine Complete Strangers” with Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman in the title role was released on the Hulu platform, according to the “360” TV channel. In the multi-part film, the celebrity will play the emigrant Masha from Russia, who owns the elite resort Tranquilim House for those who want to change their lives. The woman observes the process of treating her guests and selects very unusual ways for them to achieve their goals. The exact date of the premiere of “Nine Complete Strangers” is still unknown. However, the authors of the series promised to show it to viewers by the end of 2021. Earlier radio Sputnik reported that the Sydney Opera House had to call the police because of Nicole Kidman. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.
