Nikolay Nasonov, who headed the “Roads of Vladivostok”, has been appointed the new head of SGT

Nikolay Nasonov has been appointed the new head of the municipal enterprise “Maintenance of urban areas” (UGT) today, December 4. His deputy is Viktor Kashirsky. The appointment took place after the resignation of the former head of the enterprise, Igor Strelnikov, and his deputy, Aleksey Rudenko, who was responsible for snow removal.

“The results of eliminating the consequences of the snowfall of the last three days showed me that the work of the enterprise“ Maintenance of urban areas ”is not organized, – said the head of the city Konstantin Shestakov. – The team should have people who are ready to make life in the city better and more comfortable. And quickly, smoothly and efficiently. “

Prior to his appointment, Nikolai Nasonov headed another municipal enterprise – Roads of Vladivostok. But he began his career at SGT, where he rose from the chief mechanic to the head of the transport department.

Viktor Kashirsky before the appointment was and. O. Deputy Head of the Administrative Territorial Department of the Frunzensky District of Vladivostok.

We will remind, the deputy head of the municipal road enterprise “Maintenance of urban areas” Alexei Rudenko, responsible for snow removal, was removed from office the day before during a meeting of the expanded headquarters to eliminate the consequences of snowfall. And Igor Strelnikov wrote a letter of resignation of his own free will. At the same time, he had already left the post of head of SGT for the same reason: in November 2019, the head of the municipal enterprise was fired by Oleg Gumenyuk, who at that time was the head of the city, because of the frozen streets of Vladivostok.