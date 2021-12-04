Non-legally binding warnings – Newspaper Kommersant No. 220 (7182) dated 03.12.2021

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov issued a formidable warning: Europe may return to a “nightmarish” scenario of military confrontation. This, he said, is facilitated by plans to deploy American medium-range missiles on European territory, bringing NATO infrastructure closer to the borders of the Russian Federation and military “pumping” of Ukraine. Russia hopes to prevent escalation with long-term, legally binding security guarantees, which are now being drafted in Moscow. This topic is expected to become one of the key ones in the course of the conversation between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, which, according to Kommersant’s information, may take place early next week.

Sergei Lavrov made an alarming warning about the risk of escalation during a speech at a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The Russian Foreign Minister spoke as the second of 66 participants in the plenary session (it was attended by the foreign ministers of 57 OSCE participating countries, as well as representatives of partner countries and organizations). The sequence of speeches is determined by lot, after which, according to tradition, a non-public bargaining begins on the sidelines of the OSCE: representatives of the leading powers try to promote their ministers as high as possible on the list, for the sake of which they negotiate with countries for which it is less important.

For Sergei Lavrov to be the second (the first was Turkey, the third on behalf of the European Union was Slovenia, the United States was fourth, Great Britain was the fifth), according to Kommersant’s information, a multi-pass exchange was required.

However, this time, it seems, it was in the interests of all those present: Sergei Lavrov’s colleagues were clearly eager to hear if he would say something important about the sharply intensified confrontation between Russia and Ukraine in recent weeks. And he did not disappoint them.

Sergei Lavrov began his speech with a disappointing diagnosis of the state of affairs in Europe: “The OSCE is in a depressing state,” “the architecture of strategic stability is rapidly collapsing,” “a black-and-white model of bipolar confrontation is being reproduced on a new political and ideological basis.” “The fall of the Berlin Wall marked the end of the Cold War, the end of the struggle between the two systems. Now new walls are being erected by those who proclaimed themselves “civilized democracies” and consider it their missionary task to contain “authoritarian regimes”, “the Russian minister said.

And he warned: a “nightmarish” scenario of a military confrontation could return to Europe. This will happen if the United States places its medium-range missiles on European territory and, in fact, reproduces the “Euro-missile crisis” of the mid-1980s. Among other factors that bring confrontation closer, Sergei Lavrov named the approach of NATO’s security infrastructure to the borders of Russia and the military “pumping” of Ukraine. The latter, he said, “fuels Kiev’s mood to sabotage the Minsk agreements and feeds the illusion of a military solution to the conflict.”

It clearly followed from the minister’s speech that Ukraine’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance is a “red line” for Russia. “The decision of the NATO summit in Bucharest in April 2008 that“ Georgia and Ukraine will become NATO members ”is a mine at the very foundation of the European security structure,” he said. from NATO perspective Mikheil Saakashvili (then Georgian leader – “B”) decided on an adventure that turned into dire consequences for Georgia itself and brought the security situation in Europe to a dangerous line. ”

According to Sergei Lavrov, “those who memorize the Bucharest theses and insist that“ third countries ”have no right to express their position on the issue of NATO expansion are playing with fire.”

This was a clear reference to the statement made by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who said yesterday that Russia cannot and should not try to influence the issue of Ukraine’s integration into the North Atlantic Alliance. “The alliance decided that one day Ukraine will become a NATO member. The decision on when this will happen will be taken by 30 NATO member states and Ukraine, he stressed. Russia does not have the right to veto on this issue, its opinion is not taken into account. It has no right to restore the principle of spheres of influence and through this influence the neighboring countries. “

Russia, judging by Sergei Lavrov’s speech, fundamentally disagrees with this approach. “The transformation of our neighboring countries into a springboard for confrontation with Russia, the deployment of NATO forces in the immediate vicinity of strategically important areas for our security is categorically unacceptable,” the Russian Foreign Minister warned. And he expressed Moscow’s vision of how to “prevent a slide towards a confrontational scenario”: Russia needs “long-term, legally binding security guarantees.”

Recall that on the eve of Russian President Vladimir Putin stated the need in a dialogue with the United States and its allies to seek “agreements that exclude any further NATO moves to the east and the deployment of weapons threatening Russia in close proximity to its territory.” He stressed: Russia needs “just legal, legal guarantees, since our Western colleagues did not fulfill their oral obligations (that after the reunification of Germany, NATO would not expand eastward. – “B”) “.

In his speech, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia will present relevant proposals in the near future. “We look forward to their serious consideration, in essence and without excuses,” he said.

At the same time, answering a Kommersant’s question during a press conference in Stockholm, Sergei Lavrov clarified that it is about “collective guarantees to each other,” which would take into account the concerns of all parties, not just Russia.

However, there are no signs so far that those to whom the warnings and proposals were addressed – primarily the United States – are ready for such a conversation. During his speech at the OSCE, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made it clear who the West considers guilty in the current situation. According to him, Russia interferes with the effective work of the OSCE, violates the principles adopted within the framework of this organization and creates tension on the border with Ukraine and inside it. “We are deeply concerned about the evidence that Russia is making plans of aggression against Ukraine. We call on Russia to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, start de-escalation, return its troops to normal peaceful positions and implement the Minsk agreements, especially the ceasefire clause, ”he said.

After their speeches, Sergei Lavrov and Anthony Blinken left the plenary session for a bilateral meeting. Before it began, the Secretary of State emphasized that “Russia’s aggressive plans with regard to Ukraine are causing concern not only for the United States, but for many in Europe.”

“I think Sergey (Lavrov. – “B”) over the past 24 hours here in Stockholm I have heard repeated expressions of concern about this. The best way to avoid a crisis is diplomacy, ”said Anthony Blinken.

But at the same time he added: “If Russia decides to continue the confrontation, it will have consequences.” Sergei Lavrov, in turn, stressed that Russia does not want “any conflicts.” But he warned once again: “The further advance of NATO to the east will definitely affect the fundamental interests of Russia’s security.”

The presidents of Russia and the United States will be able to discuss this topic in the near future: according to Kommersant’s information, their conversation (probably via video conference call) may take place as early as next week. Discussed on December 7, but the date has not been finally agreed…

Following the meeting between Sergei Lavrov and Anthony Blinken, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying: if Moscow’s “legitimate concerns” about Ukraine and NATO are not taken into account, the consequences will be “most serious”, Russia will take “retaliatory measures to correct the military-strategic balance “. The department added: “An alternative to this could be long-term security guarantees on our western borders, which should be considered as an imperative requirement.”

That is, as an ultimatum.

Elena Chernenko, Stockholm