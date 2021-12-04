Not just sex and baking: Ryan Reynolds talks about marriage to Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds, 44, took part in a radio program yesterday on SiriusXM. The conversation between the Hollywood actor and presenter Jesse Cagle was periodically intervened by fans who wanted to ask their questions.

So, one of the girls asked Ryan what he considered the best in his marriage with 33-year-old Blake Lively. Many viewers and listeners expected Reynolds, as usual, to laugh it off in his answer to the question about his relationship with his wife, but he suddenly began to speak quite seriously.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

I often write scripts for my films. At some point, this process was the main survival mechanism for me. Sometimes they are successful and sometimes they are not. But few people know that the scripts for many of my successful Hollywood films were actually written by Blake. Sometimes she just rushes in to me, grabs the keyboard and starts writing. Then she asks what I think about it, and I answer that it’s just incredible,

Ryan said.

When talking about his projects, Reynolds was referring to the films “Deadpool. No Good Deeds”, “Deadpool 2” and “Once Upon a Time Deadpool”, which enjoyed success in film distribution around the world. For these films, Ryan wrote part of the script, and acted as a producer in several other films, such as “The Whale” and “Murder in Manhattan”.

Reynolds added that he was very proud of his wife, admired her talent, and also said that he would not tire of appreciating her help:

It must sound funny because there is inherent sexism in our business. But I will repeat many times: “Blake wrote it, not me!” However, the press still ascribe all the merits to me. However, she is truly a multifaceted and very talented person. She has helped me so much with Deadpool and other films that have had great success.

In response, show host Jesse Cagle joked that actually the best thing about their marriage to Blake Lively is her skill at making delicious baked goods. To which Reynolds said that in fact he still cannot figure out which is better: Blake’s baking or their sex.

Recall that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married for more than nine years. Together they are raising three daughters: six-year-old James, four-year-old Ines and one-year-old Betty.