NSS of Karabakh announced the killing of a civilian by azerbaijani military

2021-12-03T18: 00

2021-12-03T18: 00

2021-12-03T18: 12

in the world

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Nagorno-Karabakh Republic

the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The National Security Service of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic announced the murder by the Azerbaijani military of a civilian of the city of Chartar in the Martuni region of Karabakh. It is noted that the video cameras installed in Karabakh “recorded the circumstances of the incident and the criminal actions of the Azerbaijani side.” “In connection with the incident, the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Artsakh (the self-name of Karabakh – ed.) Are conducting criminal procedural measures,” the report says. and was taken into custody by them. ” It was noted that the Russian peacekeepers were immediately informed about the incident, negotiations were underway to return the detainee to the Armenian side. At the end of September 2020, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh, which became a continuation of the long-term conflict and led to casualties among the civilian population. The parties made several attempts to conclude a truce, but the tripartite agreement reached on the night of November 10 turned out to be successful. With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to completely cease fire, remaining in their positions, and exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead. In addition, the Kelbajar and Lachin regions, as well as part of the Aghdam region, which in the interwar period were under the control of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, crossed over to Baku. Russian peacekeepers are stationed in the region, including the Lachin corridor.

in the world, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border