Nutritionist refutes the myth of the need to drink 2 liters of water per day | News | News

Nutritionist Yulia Chekhonina on December 4 agreed with the opinion of American scientists that the myth of the need to drink two liters of water a day has no scientific confirmation.

The expert noted that the human body really needs 2 liters of liquid, but this is not at all about the water you drink.

“You need to understand that liquid is also in the composition of products. That is, in the food we also get water – up to 800 ml. Another 400 ml is formed in our body – this is an endogenous fluid, ”she explained in an interview with 5-tv.ru.

In addition, Chekhonina emphasized that the amount of fluid required for a particular person is calculated for each kilogram of normal body weight – 35–40 ml.

If you add up the liquid produced by the body and the one that a person consumes with food, about one and a half liters remain, which must be consumed separately. Drink at least two glasses of water directly each day, the nutritionist said.

Earlier, in August, Ulyana Rumyantseva, an endocrinologist and nutritionist at the CM-Clinic, said that some myths about the “miraculous properties” of water are not really supported by anything. So, one of the most common myths is that only pure water is taken into account in calculating the daily rate of fluid. In fact, all the liquid must be counted: water, tea, coffee, juices, broth in soup and even fruits, the expert noted.

She also emphasized that the consumption rate for each person is individual, and it is calculated depending on gender, weight and physical activity.