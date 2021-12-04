Omicron can weaken the damaging power of coronavirus – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

With the advent of the omicron strain, the course of COVID-19 may become easier, and the consequences of the disease may not be as severe as it is now. This point of view in an interview with radio Sputnik was expressed by the virologist, professor at the Gamaleya Center Anatoly Altshtein.

According to WHO, the new strain may spread faster. But it is unlikely that he will provoke a new surge in the incidence before the New Year, the scientist said. He gave an example with the currently dominant strain of coronavirus. “Delta” appeared in the fall of 2020, and spread around May-July 2021, “Altstein said. That is, the virus took six months to spread globally.

Altstein also notes that information about the omicron genome allows predicting that the disease caused by this variant of the coronavirus will be easier. “He most likely has an unstable genome, it mutates easily. And he added that there is a hypothesis that the pandemic will end with the appearance of the omicron strain. But for this it is necessary that the mortality rate of the coronavirus becomes comparable to the flu.

At the same time, Altstein notes that there is no data yet whether the omicron has begun to affect older people. In order to accurately understand whether the damaging power of the virus is changing, it is necessary to study how the virus affects people at risk.