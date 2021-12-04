Omicron Strain Called Coronavirus Degeneration | News | News

The emergence of a coronavirus strain like Omicron could mean that the covid has begun to retreat. This statement was made by the chief infectious disease specialist of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA), head of the Department of Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology of the N.N. Pirogova Vladimir Nikiforov on Friday, December 3.

“A new strain that originated in South Africa, which is healthy more infectious, but causes significantly less severe forms and does not cause severe lung damage. I think that maybe this is the beginning of the end of this nightmare, ”he told the radio station“ Moscow speaking ”.

He pointed out that the new form of the disease began to drag him towards colds.

“It will cover more of the population, but it will also become lighter. I think that he began to slide into the area of ​​ordinary seasonal respiratory infections, “Nikiforov said.

On December 3, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the Omicron strain has been identified in 38 countries around the world, but Delta remains the dominant variant of the coronavirus. Earlier that day, WHO said it did not have data on deaths due to the new Omicron coronavirus strain.

