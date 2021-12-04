https://ria.ru/20211204/metro-1762179592.html
On the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow metro, there was a failure in the movement of trains
On the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow metro there was a failure in the movement of trains – Russia news today
On the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow metro, there was a failure in the movement of trains
The movement of trains on the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow metro from the Orekhovo station to the Avtozavodskaya station was interrupted due to a person on the way, according to … RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021
2021-12-04T15: 28
2021-12-04T15: 28
2021-12-04T15: 43
incidents
Moscow
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/17/1581256351_0:285:3072:2013_1920x0_80_0_0_7a32d2d00594ef55977d699de3bfe24b.jpg
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The movement of trains on the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow metro from the Orekhovo station to the Avtozavodskaya station was interrupted due to a person getting in the way, according to the Moscow Department of Transport. of a person on the way, “- said in a message published in the department’s Telegram channel. In the opposite direction, trains follow at increased intervals. Traffic on the section of the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow metro, interrupted due to the incident, has been restored, according to the Moscow Department of Transport.
https://ria.ru/20211202/metro-1761791900.html
Moscow
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/17/1581256351_341 0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_292836414c65fca62b2e8cd9b8de40f3.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, moscow, russia
On the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow metro, there was a failure in the movement of trains