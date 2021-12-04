https://ria.ru/20211204/metro-1762179592.html

On the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow metro, there was a failure in the movement of trains

On the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow metro there was a failure in the movement of trains – Russia news today

On the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow metro, there was a failure in the movement of trains

The movement of trains on the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow metro from the Orekhovo station to the Avtozavodskaya station was interrupted due to a person on the way, according to … RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

2021-12-04T15: 28

2021-12-04T15: 28

2021-12-04T15: 43

incidents

Moscow

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/17/1581256351_0:285:3072:2013_1920x0_80_0_0_7a32d2d00594ef55977d699de3bfe24b.jpg

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The movement of trains on the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow metro from the Orekhovo station to the Avtozavodskaya station was interrupted due to a person getting in the way, according to the Moscow Department of Transport. of a person on the way, “- said in a message published in the department’s Telegram channel. In the opposite direction, trains follow at increased intervals. Traffic on the section of the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow metro, interrupted due to the incident, has been restored, according to the Moscow Department of Transport.

https://ria.ru/20211202/metro-1761791900.html

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/17/1581256351_341 0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_292836414c65fca62b2e8cd9b8de40f3.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, moscow, russia