One of the authors of the Constitution of Russia has died

Boris Misnik died at the age of 83

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Died coordinator of the federal political committee of the Yabloko party, ex-State Duma deputy Boris Misnik. In 1993, he was a participant in the Constitutional Meeting, which approved the final draft of the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

“On December 4, after a serious and prolonged illness, Boris Grigorievich Misnik, the coordinator of the federal political committee of the Yabloko party, passed away. He was 83 years old, ”the party’s official telegram channel said.

Misnik was born in 1938 in the Murmansk region. In 1993, he took part in the Constitutional Conference, which was convened by the then President of the Russian Federation Boris Yeltsin to amend the Constitution, developed by the commission of the Congress of People’s Deputies. After revision, the draft Constitution was submitted to a nationwide referendum in 1993.

Since 2001, Misnik has been a member of the governing bodies of Yabloko, headed the central apparatus of the party. Since 2008, he became the coordinator of the federal committee of the political association.