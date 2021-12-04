Oscar-winning Korean woman asked an unexpected question

At the April 25 Oscar ceremony, 73-year-old Korean actress Yoon Ye-jung won the statuette for Best Supporting Actress for her role as the grandmother of the family in the film Minari. The award to the woman was presented by Brad Pitt himself. When the laureate came down from the stage, the journalists pounced on her with great excitement – and the main topic for questions was precisely the contact with the Hollywood handsome.

The press was interested in what words the artists exchanged after the ceremony. And one of the reporters even asked Ms. Yoon what Brad Pitt smelled like.

“I didn’t smell it. I am not a dog, “- quotes the response of the actress portal Yahoo!

Oscar-2021: the names of the best actor and actress of the year announcedIn Los Angeles ended the Academy Awards.

Minari is known to be produced by Plan B Entertainment, Pitt’s production center. Yejung was also asked if she would ever co-star with Brad in the same movie.

“No, this will never happen to my English and my age, I don’t think so,” the woman replied. “It’s a pipe dream.”

We add that the actress became the first Asian woman to receive an Oscar in this nomination. The press calls her “Meryl Streep from Korea.”

