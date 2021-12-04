Passengers of the Magadan-Novosibirsk flight told about the flight on the ice-covered liner | News | News

Passengers of the S7 plane, which was flying from Magadan to Novosibirsk and crash-landed in Irkutsk, on December 4, spoke about the situation on board during the “swinging of the plane.”

“After takeoff, we began to lose altitude. The turbulence was very strong. Very strong fear ”, – said Ekaterina Marinkina in an interview with REN TV.

Another passenger of the airliner, Polina Rybalko, fell asleep immediately after takeoff, but woke up when the liner began to “throw from side to side.” According to her, no one panicked and, although everyone was scared, people remained calm.

“We were immediately told that we would sit down either in Irkutsk or in Yakutsk. At first they said that in Yakutsk, but then we still flew to Irkutsk. It was hard, but because there was no hysteria, everything ended well, ”she said.

Andrei Nikitin, in turn, said that he felt that the plane was about to fall.

On December 2, the S7 airliner took off from Magadan to Novosibirsk. After the plane was transferred to the “direct” autopilot mode, control problems began. Then the ship began to sway strongly, and its speed began to fluctuate. The system gave a “stall danger” signal, and also notified about icing of the first and second engines. As a result of the buildup, the plane lost 2.7 thousand meters of height.

According to a REN TV source, the incident could have been caused by interference in the control of the co-pilot’s board. According to him, the co-pilot could use the aircraft control stick simultaneously with the aircraft commander (PIC), while the Airbus A320 aircraft do not provide for two stick controls, since the signals are summed up.

On the fact of the incident, the Magadan Transport Prosecutor’s Office began to check.