Plane arrives at Minsk airport to take migrants to Iraq

MINSK, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. The plane of the Iraqi airline Iraqi Airways, which will deliver Iraqi migrants from Belarus to their homeland, has arrived at the Belarusian airport, according to the online scoreboard of departures and arrivals on the website of the National Airport Minsk. According to the online scoreboard, a Boeing 747 of the Iraqi airline, he flew from Baghdad. The departure of the Iraqi Airways flight from the Minsk airport to Erbil is scheduled at 15:45 (the same time as Moscow time), the check-in of passengers for the flight has already been completed. The flight has moved two hours from the original plans. In November, a group of migrants, mostly Kurds, formed at the border of Belarus and Poland, which numbered over 2 thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the “Bruzgi” checkpoint in the Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants. Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that in the republic, in addition to the two thousandth refugee camp in the trade and logistics center near the border with Poland, there may be another 2-3 thousand migrants from the Middle East. At the same time, earlier, about a thousand migrants, according to him, voluntarily returned to their homeland. Migrants return both by evacuation flights and individually. At the same time, the refugees in the trade and logistics center, according to the Belarusian authorities, generally do not yet express a desire to return to their homeland, waiting for a humanitarian corridor to the EU countries. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have recently reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from countries The Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk stated that they were not the organizers of the migration crisis. Lukashenko also noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this. The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

