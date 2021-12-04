Poland called on the European Commission to launch an investigation against Gazprom – RBK

Warsaw appealed to the European Commission with an appeal to start an antimonopoly investigation against Gazprom. The new Minister of Climate and Environment of Poland, Anna Moskva, announced this in an interview with Biznes Alert.

“In this situation, it is also necessary to immediately take steps that will force Gazprom to adhere to the principles of the European gas market. It seems completely justified to appeal to the European Commission to initiate an antitrust investigation against this company, which is involved in manipulating the gas market and contributing to the artificial increase in prices for raw materials, ”she said.

According to the minister, the Russian company is the main culprit behind high gas prices in Europe. “One of the effective methods of combating the powerless actions of Gazprom is to increase the number of alternative suppliers in the import package,” Moscow specified.

This fall, European gas exchange prices set a new record and reached $ 1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters. m. The increase in cost led to a shortage of fuel reserves in European storages, which were at a ten-year low.