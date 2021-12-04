Poland escapes EU punishment by taking advantage of migration crisis – InoTV

To settle one crisis, Warsaw decided to exploit another: the Polish authorities diverted attention from the problems with the rule of law in the country, focusing rhetoric on the situation on the border with Belarus, writes Foreign Policy. As emphasized in the publication’s material, such a strategy was at least partially successful – in any case, until now Brussels reacted extremely sluggishly to the outrageous actions of the Poles.

The ruling party of Poland “Law and Justice” initiated “Dismantling the judiciary as an independent system”, struck a blow at the rights of LGBT people, began “Backward movement” in the field of women’s reproductive rights and “Gutted” The country’s media – and such “Democratic regression”, of course, caused alarm in Brussels, writes Foreign Policy. As the correspondent of the magazine reminds, the conflict between Warsaw and the EU reached a critical point in October, when the Constitutional Court of Poland ruled that certain normative acts of the European Union did not correspond to the Basic Law of the country.

Meanwhile, faced with “A direct challenge to the fundamental order of the EU” from Warsaw, Brussels gave “Sluggish response”by only blocking the transfer of $ 41.2 billion to Poland from the European Union Recovery Fund after the coronavirus pandemic, the FP journalist emphasizes. Warsaw did not slow down the tone – Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the measures by the EU are essentially “Blackmail”, and another member of the country’s government threatened to strike at the key climate laws of the European Union.

To settle the crisis in the west, the Polish authorities turned their gaze to the east, the author continues. When “Authoritarian leader” Belarus Alexander Lukashenko “Organized the migration crisis” on Poland’s eastern borders, the Law and Justice Party has taken an extremely tough stance on the issue of migration. Between September and November, the Polish government introduced a state of emergency on the border with Belarus – and in this “gray zone” near the border about three kilometers wide, the country’s law enforcement agencies began to operate without any supervision from international humanitarian organizations and journalists. Migrants detained while trying to cross the border were often simply expelled back to Belarus in violation of international law, an FP correspondent says.

As the journalist writes, on Tuesday the Polish parliament adopted amendments to the law on border protection as soon as possible. European Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic said that such a step “Will negatively affect the freedoms of movement, assembly and speech”and will also interfere “Important work to protect the rights of migrants and refugees” on the border. Poland, inspired by the example of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, declared in defense of its actions that it was not just protecting itself, but that it was protecting itself from illegal migrants for the entire EU.

This tactic of Warsaw worked to some extent: although Poland’s violation of the rule of law angered the European Union, Brussels nevertheless expressed “solidarity” with the Polish authorities on the issue of the crisis at the border, not paying attention to what conditions they have created at the border, the FP correspondent notes. And the President of the European Council Charles Michel spoke about the need to start “Discussion of the possibility of EU funding for physical border infrastructure”, thus raising an extremely controversial topic, which is only to the liking “Illiberal” EU countries like Poland and Hungary. Meanwhile, other members of the bloc did not remain on the sidelines – for example, Lithuania and Latvia, which also introduced a state of emergency in the border areas and began to expel migrants. And on Wednesday, the European Commission again supported the tough border policy of individual EU countries, adopting a number of temporary measures that weaken the legal protection guaranteed to applicants for refugee status: in particular, the procedure for expelling such persons from Europe was simplified, and the deadline for their registration was increased from 10 days up to four weeks.

If the Law and Justice party really wanted to divert attention from the legal crisis inside Poland with the help of problems at the border, thereby taking advantage of Brussels’ fear of uncontrolled migration, then it partially succeeded: during Moravetsky’s recent tour of European capitals, it was not a threat to the rule of law that was discussed rights in Warsaw, and the danger posed to the West by Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking “unwavering supporter “ Lukashenko, says a Foreign Policy correspondent.

“In my opinion, Moravetsky wants to make it clear that these are serious things, and the rest is no longer so important, – said in an interview with Foreign Policy senior researcher at the analytical center “European Council on Foreign Relations” Piotr Buras. – The link between Poland’s rule of law crisis and the crisis on its border is weaker than Law and Justice would like, but the EU is likely hoping to show solidarity with the Poles on the border issue, while remaining tough on the rule of law. However, this connection presents a problem, because, on the one hand, Brussels declares that it is not satisfied with how the rule of law is observed in Poland, but on the other hand, it does not say a word about how this very rule of law is being violated at the border of the country. It turns out to be inconsistent “…

According to FP, such “soft” approach to “Unreliable” EU members from Brussels prompted the European Parliament to initiate legal proceedings against the European Commission due to the fact that it was unable to promptly put into effect a new mechanism for ensuring the rule of law, which was supposed to come into force at the beginning of the year. “The problem with the European Commission in its current composition is that it forgets that it needs to maintain its independence, – Sophie int Weld, MEP from Holland, commented on the situation in an interview with FP. – It acts more like an agency serving member governments, which is a serious problem. Poland and Hungary are going beyond what is permissible, and the European Commission is essentially trying to dodge its responsibilities and get out of an awkward situation. “…

The European Commission has recently sent messages to the governments of Poland and Hungary inquiring about violations of EU laws, which was the first step towards bringing into effect the said rule of law mechanism. However, critics were not reassured by this step, the FP correspondent emphasizes. “Every time, the same approach -” let’s start from scratch “, but there is already enough evidence confirming violations.”– told the journalist int Veld.

And there are more and more of them: last week, the Constitutional Court of Poland ruled that the European Court of Human Rights does not have the power to interfere in the process of appointing judges in the country, according to the FP material. And on Wednesday, the lower house of the Polish parliament considered a bill introducing a complete ban on abortion, as well as punishment in the form of prison terms for both the specialists carrying out this procedure and their patients, thus redefining the distance from the core values ​​of the EU.

The administration of US President Joe Biden, which constantly makes statements about democracy, still wants to keep Poland on its side – Biden and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda met in June on the sidelines of the NATO summit, and the US State Department said that “Deeply appreciates leadership qualities”, which were shown during the border crisis by Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, writes the journalist Foreign Policy. Finally, despite everything, Poland remains on the list of countries invited to the Biden Democratic Summit – which will be held next week – an event designed, according to the organizers, to provide country leaders with a platform to announce reforms and initiatives to protect democracy and human rights at home and abroad, the author notes.