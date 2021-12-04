President of Uzbekistan declared the need to develop dialogue with the authorities of Afghanistan – International panorama

NUR-SULTAN, December 4. / TASS /. Achieving early peace and stability in Afghanistan will open up opportunities for the implementation of major projects, therefore, it is necessary to develop a dialogue with the new authorities of this country. This was stated by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in an interview published on Saturday to the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper.

“If we do not take coordinated effective measures, Afghanistan can remain a source of new challenges and threats to regional security for a long time. of international importance, “he said.

The head of state also noted that the geographically advantageous location of Afghanistan, which is a natural land bridge between Eurasia and South Asia, East and West Asia, determines its importance in promoting trans-regional connectivity.

“The economic recovery of Afghanistan is an indispensable condition for ensuring stable and long-term peace here. From this point of view, in my opinion, in order to prevent an escalation of the situation, it is necessary to develop a dialogue with the new authorities, continue to provide socio-economic and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. the humanitarian crisis in this country, its international isolation, “he stressed.

The President of Uzbekistan will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on December 5-6.