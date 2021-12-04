Princes Charles and William contacted Prince Harry after his interview with Oprah Winfrey

Last week, Prince William admitted to reporters that he still has not spoken with his brother, Prince Harry, after his scandalous interview, which he gave along with Meghan Markle to Oprah Winfrey. A little more than a week passed, and finally the conversation took place, as became known thanks to the friend of the Duchess of Sussex, Gail King. He told CBS This Morning:

I recently called them to find out how they feel after all this. It’s true Harry spoke to his brother and father. I would describe it this way: the negotiations turned out to be unproductive. But at least they are glad that this dialogue has begun.

As Harry admitted in that very interview, after his abdication and moving to America, Prince Charles stopped answering his calls:

At some point, he stopped answering my calls, but I still think that there is something to work on in this relationship. I’m a little disappointed with his reaction, because he went through something similar in his time. He knows what pain is. Archie is his grandson. They only know what they know – or what they are told. But at the same time, I will always love him, no matter what, and I tried to explain to him what was going on. One of my top priorities is to try to mend our relationship.

At least the first step on this path has been taken. How their relationship will develop further, time will tell and insiders will tell.