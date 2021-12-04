https://ria.ru/20211203/soldat-1762065555.html

Private at the walls of the Kremlin. 55th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Private at the walls of the Kremlin. 55th anniversary of the tomb of the Unknown Soldier – Russia news today

Private at the walls of the Kremlin. 55th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Every year in Russia, December 3 is celebrated as the Day of the Unknown Soldier. Exactly 55 years ago, the remains of a private found in a mass grave near Zelenograd were reburied in the Alexander Garden near the walls of the Kremlin.

2021-12-03T17: 05

2021-12-03T17: 05

2021-12-03T17: 08

video

history

Unkown soldiers grave

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/03/1762062231_0-0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_395a02f4dce06ff87cc975e5dc980777.jpg

Moscow was preparing to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the defeat of the Germans near the capital and planned to erect a memorial to all the unknown who fell during the Great Patriotic War. They decided to erect the monument on the new grave of a soldier who was found in uniform without identification marks and without a name. Six months later, a large memorial ensemble “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” was opened at the place of his burial. Here and now the Eternal Flame is burning, lit from the flames from the Field of Mars in St. Petersburg.

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Private at the walls of the Kremlin. 55th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Every year in Russia, December 3 is celebrated as the Day of the Unknown Soldier. Exactly 55 years ago, the ashes of a private found in a mass grave near Zelenograd were buried in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin walls. Moscow was preparing to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the defeat of the Germans near the capital and planned to erect a memorial to all the unknown who fell during the Great Patriotic War. They decided to erect the monument on the new grave of a soldier who was found in uniform without identification marks and without a name. Six months later, a large memorial ensemble “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” was opened at the place of his burial. Here and now the Eternal Flame is burning, lit from the flames from the Field of Mars in St. Petersburg. 2021-12-03T17: 05 true PT1M52S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/03/1762062231_161 0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_300501d45538849eb210b15eb658a0f3.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

video, history, tomb of the unknown soldier, video