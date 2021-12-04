https://ria.ru/20211204/pushilin-1762211688.html

Pushilin announced the need to start a dialogue with Zelensky “about the neighborhood”

2021-12-04T22: 04

DONETSK, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin believes that it is necessary to start a dialogue with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky “about the neighborhood.” state, “- said Pushilin on the air of the Soloviev.live program. The head of the DPR noted that with the election of Zelensky as president, there was little hope that he would negotiate with representatives of the DPR and LPR,” although they understood that the United States would not let him do it. ” “If you look like that, maybe he had such plans at some stage, but no one gave it,” Pushilin added.

