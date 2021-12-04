https://ria.ru/20211204/putin-1762193220.html

Putin and Biden will hold a video call on December 7

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will take place on December 7, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti. The meeting will be an important continuation of the June summit in Geneva. According to him, the leaders will discuss the unsatisfactory situation in bilateral affairs and may touch upon topical issues on the international agenda: the situation in Afghanistan, Iran, Libya and the internal Ukrainian crisis. In addition, the heads of state may touch upon the problems of the pandemic, the fight against climate change and the oil market. In turn, Biden said he was counting on a long conversation with Putin. The American leader stressed that it turns out to recognize any “red lines.” Putin spoke about the “red lines” across Ukraine this week at the Russia Calling forum. According to him, for Moscow it will be the deployment of weapons on the territory of a neighboring country and other threats to state security.

